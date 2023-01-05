PMGC 2022 Grand Finals: Timetable, opening, match-wise schedule, and more

The Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile tournament, the 2022 PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC), will begin on January 6 and last three days, concluding on January 8.

The best 16 teams will battle it out for the elusive title and a $1.5 million prize pool. The event will be held at the Jakarta International Expo Indonesia. That said, let's look at the day-wise schedule of the PMGC Grand Finals.

PMGC Grand Finals timetable

The first day will begin with the opening ceremony at 3:10 pm IST, followed by a showmatch at 3:30 pm IST. An announcement will then be made by the officials regarding the 2023 structure of PUBG Mobile around 4 pm.

The first match of the PMGC Finals Day 1 will start in Eragel at 4:15 pm, and the day will subsequently conclude around 9 pm. Indonesian actor and singer Aghniny Haque will perform on Day 2 at 3:50 pm before the match, while Mahalini and Alvin will perform on Day 3 at the venue.

Note that there's an "Announcement" set for Day 1, this is presumably Season 2023 announcement



Daily Match Schedule

Here's the map schedule for the three-day finals. Each day, five matches will be played across the maps of Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok. After three days and 18 games, the squad with the most points in the overall standings will be crowned the world champions of the 2022 PUBG Mobile season.

Match 1- 4:15 PM IST - Erangel

Match 2 - 5:00 PM IST - Miramar

Match 3 - 5:45 PM IST - Sanhok

Match 4 - 6:30 PM IST - Erangel

Match 5 - 7:15 PM IST - Miramar

Match 6 - 8:00 PM IST - Erangel

Teams participating in the Finals

Alpha 7 Esports Alter Ego Limax Buriram United Esports DRS Gaming Fire Flux Esports FOUR ANGRY MEN GEEK FAM GODLIKE STALWART IHC Esports iNCO Gaming Influence Chemin Nova Esports S2G Esports T2K Esports VAMPIRE ESPORTS Wolves Esports

The PMGC Finals will be the second global PUBG Mobile event after PMWI allowing fans in the stadium to witness some of the biggest battles. The event will also mark the end of the 2022 season in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia. Fans can watch all the matches online based on the aforementioned timetable on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and Tik Tok of the PUBG Mobile esports channel.

