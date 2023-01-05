PMGC 2022 Grand Finals Day 1: Teams, schedule, map order, when and where to watch 

The first day of the 2022 PMGC Grand Finals will begin on Friday i.e., January 6, 2023, with 16 seasoned teams fighting it out at the Jakarta International Expo, Indonesia. The prize pool on offer is of $1.5 million. Each team will enter the battlefield hoping for a great start to their campaign, which will take the pressure off them the next day.

The opening day will commence at approximately 4:00 PM IST, with a showcase match between 64 players fighting in the solo-mode. This will be a fun event, which means that any points or kills achieved will not be counted in the overall leaderboard.

PMGC 2022 Grand Finals Day 1 schedule

The first encounter will begin at 4:15 PM IST, and will be held on the classic PUBG Mobile map, Erangel. Here's the schedule for Day 1:

Match 1 - 4:15 PM IST - Erangel

Match 2 - 5:00 PM IST - Miramar

Match 3 - 5:45 PM IST - Sanhok

Match 4 - 6:30 PM IST - Erangel

Match 5 - 7:15 PM IST - Miramar

Match 6 - 8:00 PM IST - Erangel

A list of participating teams

Alpha 7 Esports Alter Ego Limax Buriram United Esports DRS Gaming Fire Flux Esports FOUR ANGRY MEN GEEK FAM GODLIKE STALWART IHC Esports iNCO Gaming Influence Chemin Nova Esports S2G Esports T2K Esports VAMPIRE ESPORTS Wolves Esports

Where to watch PMGC 2022 Grand Finals

Fans can watch the PMGC 2022 Grand Finals at the venue or online on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and TikTok outlets of PUBG Mobile in 14 different languages.

Alter Ego Limax from the host country will have more fans' support compared to others, which will definitely boost their confidence at the venue. However, they and China's Wolves (formerly SMG) will compete for the first time at PMGC 2022. This is because they have been directly invited to the Finals, while the other 14 squads have reached after proving themselves at the League Stage.

Chinese giant Nova Esports, led by Jimmy, will be the toughest opponent for the other 15 squads as they are a two-time world champion and are expected to be the top candidate for this year's trophy as well. Four Angry Men, GodLike Stalwart Esports, and Vampire Esports are also expected to be some of the top contenders in the top-tier competition.

Nepal's T2K, Brazil's Infuence, and Malaysia's Geek Fam had a surprise run at the League Stage. These teams will be aiming to continue their sparkling exploits in the PMGC Finals as well.

