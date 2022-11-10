PMGC 2022 Group Red Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

The opening day of the 2022 PMGC League Group Red has wrapped up, with Brazilian squad Influence Chemin capturing pole position and displaying some fabulous gameplay. They scored 97 points in six matches with the help of 43 eliminations.

Nigma Galaxy and Titan Gaming did a good job, acquiring second and third places with 83 and 76 points, respectively. With average performances, Bigetron, Box, and DRS finished in the fifth, sixth, and seventh spots. The Infinity and Team Queso didn't perform well. They find themselves in the bottom positions on the overall scoreboard.

PMGC League Group Red Day 1 summary

Bigetron RA placed fifth after PMGC Group Red Day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 1 - Erangel

The current Americas champions, Influence Chemin from Brazil started their PMGC campaign with a 13-kill Chicken Dinner in the opening game. Federal picked up seven frags, helping his team register 28 points on the leaderboard.

4Rivals didn't win their last fight and grabbed second place with seven eliminations. Bigetron RA took five kills before being eliminated in the earlier stages of the game.

Match 2 - Miramar

Titan Gaming put on an incredible performance to win the second match with 13 frags. Nigma Galaxy displayed decent gameplay, coming in second with seven eliminations. And Influence Chemin held fourth place and acquired 13 points, including five eliminations.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Nigma Galaxy presented an impressive display of skill in the third match and clinched the Chicken Dinner with seven kills. Nepali squad DRS Gaming and Indonesian Bigetron came second and third with three eliminations each, respectively. Titan Gaming bagged a total of 19 points, which included 13 frags.

Day 1 overall standings of PMGC Group Red (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 4 - Erangel

Madbulls acquired a six-kill victory in the fourth match played, which was played in Erangel. Buriram United captured the second position with 10 finishes, followed by Bigetron RA. Influence Chemin maintained their solid performances and occupied fourth place with seven eliminations. This was a poor game for Nigma Galaxy, and they earned only one point.

Match 5 - Miramar

After four bad games, LGD Gaming managed to win the fifth match with nine kills. Thai team Buriram replicated their performance from the last game, finishing second with 10 eliminations on the leaderboard. In this match, Influence Chemin came third, while DRS Gaming acquired the fourth spot with four frags.

Match 6 - Erangel

Despite not winning the sixth match, Influence Chemin were the table toppers. They garnered 25 points, including 13 frags. Vietnamese Box Gaming secured a nine-kill victory, while Nigma Galaxy came third with seven eliminations. The Infinity failed to gain their rhythm in any of the six matches that were played today.

