SMG, Nova Esports, and LGD Gaming qualify for PMGC 2022

With the conclusion of the PEL Summer, the top three teams from the event have qualified for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022. The winners of the event, SMG, have reached the Grand Finals of PMGC, while Nova Esports and LGD Gaming have qualified for the League Stage, which starts on November 22.

The final match of the PEL Finals decided which team would lift the crown, as Nova Esports was in the first spot with only four points ahead of SMG before the last game. In fact, Nova Esports had stayed in the pole position from the first to the nineteenth match. The team offered extraordinary performances on Day 1 and were 44 points ahead of the second-placed side, STE.

Due to their poor performances on Day 2 and Day 4, the side didn't maintain a huge points gap. SMG dethroned them from the top spot in the final match after winning a five-kill chicken dinner.

PMGC 2022 to feature four Chinese teams

The Grand Finals of the PMGC consist of the top 16 teams, out of which three will be directly invited, while the remaining 13 will advance from the League Stage. SMG is one of the three sides who got the invitation after clinching the PEL Summer. However, Tencent is yet to reveal how the other two teams for the invited slots for the finals will be selected.

Gametube @GametubeI PMGC 2022 will have a total of 51 slots in which, 48 teams from regional tournaments will qualify, while three will be directly invited to the Grand Finals.



League Stage — 48 teams

Grand Final — 13 from League + 3 directly invited



The PMGC League Stage will have 48 teams, including three from China. Nova Esports and LGD Gaming cemented their slots, while the remaining one (fourth slot from China) will qualify via the PMGC PEL Qualifiers, which will take place from September 29 to October 23. The four-week contest will feature 18 teams who didn't manage to secure their tickets through PEL Summer for the Global Championship. It will give these squads one more chance to qualify for the event.

Nova Esports has, so far, become the first team to qualify for all three editions of the Global Championship. The squad has also claimed both the previous two editions. The mega event will kick off on November 22 and will wrap up on January 23, 2023. A total of US$4 million has been allocated for the event, whose Finals will be a LAN in Indonesia.

R8 Esports from Saudi Arabia has also made it to the League Stage after scoring the most points in their regional PMPLs this year (Spring + Fall); the Fall season of the PMPL 2022 is underway in many regions. The top teams from each region will qualify for the Global Championship.

