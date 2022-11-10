PMGC 2022 Group Red Day 1: Teams, schedule, map rotation, as well as when and where to watch 

The first day of the 2022 PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC): League starts today, November 10, at 4:15 pm IST, where 16 teams from Group Red will compete in six matches. The squads in the group will battle in a total of 24 matches in four days, with the top three sides reaching the Grand Finals and the fourth-to-eleventh-ranked participants advancing to the Survival Stage.

The five teams that fail to finish in the top 11 will be eliminated from the 2022 PMGC competition and return home with part of the prize pool.

PMGC League Group Red Day 1 map rotation and schedule

Spread across three maps, six matches will be played by the Red teams. The opening, fourth and sixth games will feature Erangel, while the second and fifth will be in Miramar.

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 - Miramar

Match 3 - Sanhok

Match 4 - Erangel

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Erangel

Teams in Group Red

16 out of the 48 league teams have been selected randomly for Group Red:

Buriram United Esports (Thailand) The Infinity (Thailand) Bigetron RA (Indonesia) 4 Rivals (Malaysia) Box Gaming (Vietnam) Influence Chemin Esports (Brazil) Team Queso (Argentina) R8 Esports (Saudi Arabia) Nigma Galaxy (UAE) Titan Gaming (Kazakhstan) DRS Gaming (Nepal) i8 Esports (Pakistan) S2G Esports (Turkey) Mad Bulls (Serbia) emTek StormX (South Korea) LGD Gaming (China)

The Thai squad Infinity has displayed some impressive exploits in their regional events this year. Noozy, a key member of the team, has helped his side win several tournaments, including the 2022 SEA Championship Fall.

Twins Luxxy and Zuxxy will hope to gain some momentum, which will propel Bigetron to a respectable place in the competition. The team has dominated the PUBG Mobile scene for a long time during 2019.

Fans are expecting a good showing from the two-time US Champions Influence Chemin. The team has four experienced players who will surely use their wisdom to meet the expectations of the fans.

Saudi Arabia's Nigma Galaxy will aim to replicate their performances from the 2021 PMGC. The squad always tries to survive till the end by avoiding unnecessary fights in every match. The side is known for their consistent performances and controlled gameplay.

LGD Gaming, which has aggressive players like ChengC and Suki, will certainly put some pressure on the other teams. As they play their first global event, the squad will try to achieve the same feat that Nova Esports has done over the past three years.

You can watch all the PMGC matches on YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitch on the official channels of PUBG Mobile Esports at 4:15 pm IST on November 10.

Poll : 0 votes