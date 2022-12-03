PMGC 2022 Last Chance Day 1: Overall rankings, highlights, and more

The ongoing PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC): 2022's Last Chance Stage started on December 3, and Nepali squad DRS Gaming emerged as the table toppers with 81 points and 32 eliminations at the end of Day 1. The team performed excellently in all their games, playing strategically to secure top-place finishes consistently in multiple matches.

The Brazilian squad, Alpha 7 Esports, came second with 75 points and 32 eliminations. They, too, displayed skillful and aggressive gameplay and won multiple close-quarter encounters. Day 1's highlights can be found below.

PMGC 2022 Last Chance Stage Day-1 match-wise overview

DRS Gaming secured first place after PMGC Last Chance Day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 1 - Erangel

iNCO Gaming, another Brazilian squad, secured a Chicken Dinner in the first game Day 1, dominating the lobby with 16 kills. IHC Esports and A7 Esports were right behind them in second and third places, with ten and five frags, respectively.

Match 2 - Miramar

The second game played on Miramar was won by Turkish squad Beşiktaş Esports, who'd acquired four eliminations. They patiently waited for their opportunity and pounced on it at the right moment and got the victory.

DRS Gaming finished second in this game with seven frags, while REJECT from Japan came third with eight kills. The match, however, was dominated by Korean team DAMWON Gaming, who took the fourth spot with 14 frags.

Match 3 - Sanhok

The Sanhok match was won by A7 Esports, who maintained consistency in their gameplay and jumped to the top spot with this victory. Kazaki team Titans Gaming came second in the game, while Indonesia's Bigetron RA finished in the third position.

LGD Gaming claimed the 11th spot after PMGC Last Chance Day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 4 - Erangel

DRS Gaming secured a Chicken Dinner in the fourth game of the day. The team was zone-blessed and didn't have to move much towards the end of the match, resulting in a 10-frag victory.

Bigetron RA had another good game as they finished second with five kills. Game-Lord presented impressive gameplay, claiming the third spot with 14 eliminations.

Match 5 - Miramar

The PMGC Survival Stage's toppers, HHVP came alive in the penultimate game of Day 1 to secure a 14-frag Chicken Dinner. Taking a high-ground position early on, they eliminated multiple players, eventually winning the game.

iNCO Gaming also played well and came second, while Thai team Vampire Esports, who were struggling up till this game, finished in the third spot with three kills in match five.

Match 6 - Erangel

The final game of the day went to Titans Gaming. This six-frag victory granted the team the fifth spot in the overall rankings. IHC Esports continued their consistent run in this match and secured second place with nine eliminations. DRS Gaming, too, crept their way into the third place with four kills.

