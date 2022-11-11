PMGC 2022 League Group Red Day 2: Overall standings, overview, and more

With another fantastic display of skill, Influence Chemin registered 170 points on the overall leaderboard after the PMGC Group Red Day 2. Buriram United jumped to the second spot with 137 points and 62 eliminations. The day also saw S2G move up to third place with a dominating performance.

Nepali team DRS Gaming and Indonesian side Bigetron RA captured the fourth and fifth spots, while Nigma Galaxy slipped to seventh place, collecting only 13 points on Day 2. Despite not winning a match, Pakistani team i8 came eighth with 91 points.

PMGC Group Red Day 2 highlights

PMGC Group Red standings after 12 matches (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 7

After a disappointing Day 1, S2G Esports made a praiseworthy comeback in the first match by acquiring an 11-kill victory. It was a much-needed win for them, and they found their momentum at the right time.

The Infinity, a side that didn't perform well yesterday, accumulated 22 points in the match, while DRS and Influence Chemin scored 20 and 15 points, respectively. 4Rivals, BTR, R8, and Nigma Galaxy were eliminated before they could register any points in the game.

Match 8

The second match was also claimed by S2G Esports with 10 eliminations, which helped them jump to third place in the overall standings. With this victory, they'd accumulated 51 points in just two matches, almost 1.5 times more than the squad had collected in their first six matches. I8 and LGD Gaming grabbed 19 and 14 points in the game.

LGD finished ninth after PMGC Red Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 9

Table-toppers Influence Chemin strengthened their position in the tournament by winning a Chicken Dinner with 13 kills. S2G Esports maintained their momentum and held the second position with seven eliminations. This was their third great match in a row. The Infinity, i8, and LGD Gaming scored 15, 14, and 13 points, respectively.

Match 10

Thai team Buriram United earned a 13-kill Chicken Dinner in the tenth match played, which was played on Erangel. BTR and Titan Gaming finished in the second and third spots, followed by Influence and R8 Esports. Nigma Galaxy and DRS were eliminated and had a single point each.

Match 11

Bigetron put on a mesmerizing performance in the eleventh game and obtained a 13-kill Chicken Dinner. The side, with this performance, crossed the 100 mark in the overall points table and reached fourth place. DRS Gaming scored 20 points, while S2G and Buriram picked up 15 points each.

Match 12

DRS Gaming was in a great position, with all four members alive in the eighth circle during this match. This was a major advantage they had over the other three teams. Fortunately for them, the Nepali squad clinched their first chicken dinner of the PMGC.

