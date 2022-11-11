PMGC 2022 Group Red Day 2: Teams, schedule, map order, Day 1 overview, and where to watch 

Brazilian team Influence Chemin performed consistently during the PMGC Group Red Day 1 and collected 97 points at an average of around 16 to top the overall scoreboard. Nigma Galaxy showcased the kind of gameplay the squad is known for and came in second place, and they were followed by the underdog team Titan Gaming.

Day 2 will begin today and will follow the same schedule. The matches will begin at 4:15 pm IST and will be crucial for teams who were not able to perform on the first day. At the end of Day 2, 50% of the total matches in Group Red will be completed.

PMGC Group Red Day 2 map rotation

Fans can watch PMGC 2022 on the YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and TikTok handles of PUBG Mobile Esports in several languages. The matches on Day 2 will take place on the following maps:

Match 1 - Erangel Match 2 - Miramar Match 3 - Sanhok Match 4 - Erangel Match 5 - Miramar Match 6 - Erangel

Group Red participants:

Buriram United Esports (Thailand) The Infinity (Thailand) Bigetron RA (Indonesia) 4 Rivals (Malaysia) Box Gaming (Vietnam) Influence Chemin Esports (Brazil) Team Queso (Argentina) R8 Esports (Saudi Arabia) Nigma Galaxy (UAE) Titan Gaming (Kazakhstan) DRS Gaming (Nepal) i8 Esports (Pakistan) S2G Esports (Turkey) Mad Bulls (Serbia) emTek StormX (South Korea) LGD Gaming (China)

PMGC League Day 1 overview

Some well-known squads had a lot of trouble on Day 1 as they struggled to collect points and survive till the end. The Infinity, a famous Thai team, faltered yesterday and accumulated only 16 points in six games. LATAM champions Team Queso didn't have a good day either as they placed at the bottom with 16 points.

R8 Esports, who made it to the event after earning the most points in the Arabia regional PMPL, also had a poor showing, grabbing only three placement points.

The first game saw perfect gameplay from Influence Chemin, 4 Rivals, and Nigma Galaxy, who garnered 28, 19, and 14 points, respectively. Influence's Federal and Lilboy picked up seven and four eliminations, setting up the foundation for an easy victory in the first match.

The second and third matches were played on the Miramar and Sanhok maps. Titan Gaming and Nigma Galaxy came out victorious, in first and second place, respectively.

The fourth match went well for Buriram United, Madbulls, and Bigetron RA, who collected 22, 21, and 19 points, respectively.

Chinese powerhouse LGD Gaming bounced back in the fifth match with a nine-kill Chicken Dinner. Buriram and DRS were in the second and third spots.

Box Gaming from Vietnam claimed a nine-kill win in the sixth match and finished seventh in the overall rankings. With 20 kills and 3412 damage, Federal has been named the MVP of the PMGC Day 1.

Poll : 0 votes