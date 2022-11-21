PMGC 2022 League Group Yellow: Teams, format, schedule, when and where to watch 

After the conclusion of the PMGC Group Green, fans' excitement has shifted to the third and final group, named Yellow. It will be the third week of the League Stage, where 16 teams will battle for slots in the Grand Finals and Survival Stage. Only 11 rosters from the overall rankings will qualify for the next stage and the bottom five will be eliminated from the competition.

The format and map rotation will be the same as the two previous groups. It will take place from November 24 to November 27, with the top three teams reaching the Grand Finals and the next seven progressing to the Survival Stage.

PMGC Group Yellow's participants

1) TEM Entertainment (Thailand)

2) Faze Clan (Thailand)

3) Genesis Dogma GIDS (Indonesia)

4) Geek Fam (Malaysia)

5) D'Xavier (Vietnam)

6) Vivo Keyd (Brazil)

7) Furious Gaming (Chile)

8) Team Falcons (Saudi Arabia)

9) Geekay Esports (Iraq)

10) IHC Esports (Mongolia)

11) Trained to Kill (Nepal)

12) Beşiktaş Esports (Turkey)

13) Game Lord (France)

14) DS Gaming (South Korea)

15) Four Angry Men (China)

16) REJECT (Japan)

When and where to watch Group Yellow's matches

All 24 matches will be broadcast live on the PUBG Mobile Esports channels on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and TikTok at 4.15 pm IST, daily. Fans can watch the event in their regional languages as well.

In the previous two groups, some Thai teams had impressive performances that will boost the confidence of TEM and Faze Clan to do the same. Both the teams have had great performances in their regional tournaments.

Four Angry Men aka 4AM finished runners-up at the 2020 PMGC Finals and dominated that year's regional events as well. Although they have made some changes to the roster after their downfall in 2021, their star, 33Svan, has remained in the team. The side will be hoping to get their pace and secure a ticket to the Grand Finals.

IHC Esports, formerly known as Zeus, were the second runners-up in the 2020 PMGC and will be looking to make a comeback to the event after last year's failure.

Team Falcons from Saudi Arabia have been directly invited to the League as their performances in the 2022 World Invitational were brilliant. Malaysia's Geek Fam and Vietnam's D'Xavier have exceptional showings in their regional fall seasons and will be looking forwards to doing the same in the mega competition.

