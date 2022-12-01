PMGC 2022 Survival Stage Day 2: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Day 2 of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022's Survival Stage came to an end today, where 16 squads from the two Groups — Green and Yellow — locked horns in six games.

Russian squad HVVP emerged as the table toppers at the end of their 12 matches. They put on an impressive and dominant performance. Overall, the team ended up with 143 points and 79 eliminations with two Chicken Dinners.

Group Green’s teams have completed their quota of 12 games, and the members of Groups Yellow and Red will play their remaining six matches on Day 3. After each squad has played a total of 12 matches, the top 16 sides will advance to the Last Chance Stage.

Day 2 overview of PMGC 2022 Survival Stage

Top 12 teams' rankings after PMGC Survival Stage Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 1 - Erangel

The first game saw Saudi Arabian team Powr Esports bag an impressive Chicken Dinner with 12 kills to their name. Bacon Time ended up taking the second spot in this match with six eliminations, while Japanese squad Reject saw a decent run, coming third with 11 frags.

Match 2 - Miramar

HVVP dominated the second game of the day. The team decimated their competition and easily overpowered all the other squads to secure a massive 22-frag Chicken Dinner. Vampire Esports, who lost two of their players early on in the game, managed to slither their way into second place.

Match 3 - Sanhok

The Sanhok match was secured by Vampire Esports, who rotated into the zone early and strategically played the game. They got the victory with eight kills. French squad Game-Lord, too, played decently and came second with four eliminations. Bacon Time finished in the third spot in this match with seven frags.

The bottom 12 teams' standings after PMGC Survival Stage Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 4 - Erangel

Brazilian squad Alpha 7 Esports finally found their footing in this game and won an amazing Chicken Dinner with 12 frags. The squad eliminated their fellow countrymen, INCO Gaming, who finished in the second spot. Bacon Time continued their consistent run and came third in the game.

Match 5 - Miramar

The fifth game on Miramar was won by Saudi Arabian team Geekay Esports, who made their presence known in the Survival Stage with seven frags. iNCO Gaming came second in this game, while Game-Lord finished in third place.

Match 6 - Erangel

The final game of the day — the 12th match of the Survival Stage — was won by Turkish team Beşiktaş Esports. After a nerve-racking battle in the final circle, the squad came out on top with 13 kills.

Powr Esports finished their campaign on a bright note in the second spot, while Bacon Time came third with 12 kills, climbing to the third spot in the PMGC Survival Stage overall rankings.

