PMGC 2022 Survival Stage Day 2: Group Green vs. Yellow teams, schedule, and more

The second day of the PMGC Survival Stage will feature 16 teams from Group Green and Yellow. It will see the same map rotation and schedule as the opening day.

The teams in Group Yellow will play today; Day 1 of this stage featured the squads in Group Red and Green. The PUBG Mobile channel on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and TikTok will broadcast all the matches at 4:15 pm IST, 11:45 am CET, in several regional languages.

PMGC Survival Stage Day 2 teams

Here are the teams that the second day of PMGC's Survival Stage will see taking part:

Group Green

Bacon Time Vampire Esports HVVP Alpha 7 Damwon Gaming Skylightz Gaming Powr iNCO Gaming

Group Yellow

Reject Geekay TEM Entertainment IHC Esports Faze Clan Vivo Keyd Game-Lord Besiktas

Day 2 map order

This is the map order for the day:

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 - Miramar

Match 3 - Sanhok

Match 4 - Erangel

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Erangel

Overview of Day 1

The opening day of the PMGC Survival Stage saw six thriller matches between 16 teams from the two groups, Red and Green. The 2022 PMWI champion Vampire Esports claimed pole position with 69 points, displaying a consistent run throughout the day. Although the Thai squad did not win a Chicken Dinner, they managed to get podium finishes in multiple matches.

HVVP started their second-phase campaign the same way they played on the opening day of the Group Stage. The team gained 67 points in six matches and also acquired a Chicken Dinner in the third game played on Sanhok. This squad will aim not to repeat the mistakes they made on the last day of the Group Stage in their upcoming matches.

The third spot was captured by the Brazilian team, iNCO Gaming. They seemed to be on fire from the get-go, forcing multiple fights and coming out on top. With one Chicken Dinner, the side finished the day with 63 points and 32 eliminations.

Alpha 7 saw a brilliant outing in the sixth game of Day 1. This paved the way for them to finish fourth. Although they had aimed to win the Chicken Dinner in that match, the Brazilian squad was outplayed by Indonesia's Bigetron RA. Alpha 7 will hope to perform well consistently in their remaining six games.

Grabbing one Chicken Dinner each, Chinese sides LGD and Damwon are currently in the fifth and sixth spots with 57 and 56 points, respectively.

Nepali squads Skylightz Gaming and DRS Gaming did not have a great Day 1, as they earned 36 and 35 points in six games. They will have to display some great gameplay in their next six matches to claim a spot in the PMGC Last Chance.

Pakistan's i8 managed to only collect 17 points and finished one spot above the bottom-placed team, Power Esports. Both squads need to score more to reach the PMGC next stage.

Poll : 0 votes