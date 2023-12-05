PMGC 2023 Grand Finals: Livestream, teams, map order, and how to watch 

The fourth iteration of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2023 has reached its ultimate stage—the thriller Grand Finals. Turkey will host this phase from December 8 to 10, 2023. The League Stage was organized in Malaysia from November 2 to 26, where 48 clubs fought for 14 spots in the Finale. S2G Gaming from Turkey and TEC from China are the two directly invited teams in the Finale.

The Global Championship 2023 has a huge prize pool of $3 million, of which $1.42 million has been allocated for the Grand Finals. During the League Stage, Tencent distributed $1.58 million among 48 participants.

The winning club will receive a cash prize of $400,000. The second-best lineup will earn $200,000 in prize money. All 16 finalists will also get a participation fee of $15,000 each.

PMGC 2023 Grand Finals teams

The championship is being held in two phases: the League Stage and the Grand Finals. The initial phase was divided into three sub-rounds: Group Stage, Survival, and Last Chance. These three rounds were played from November 2 to 26, 2023.

Nine teams from the Group Stage and five from the Last Chance have entered the Grand Finals, where TEC and S2G have gained a special spot this year. Here are the 16 top clubs that will fight in this mega contest;

4Merical Vibes (Mongolia) Stalwart Esports (Mongolia) IHC (Mongolia) SZ STE (China) Weibo Gaming (China) TEC (China) Loops (Brazil) Alpha 7 Esports (Brazil) Morph (Indonesia) Persija Evos (Indonesia) Major Pride (Kazakhstan) NS RedForce (South Korea) D’Xavier (Vietnam) Faze Clan (Thailand) Yoodo Alliance (Malaysia) S2G Gaming (Turkey)

Map schedule and where to watch

Eighteen matches are scheduled to be contested in the PMGC Grand Finals. Like the League Stage, six games will be played each day, three of which will be hosted in Erangel. Two encounters will be held in Miramar and one in Sanhok.

Here is the daily map order for the Finale;

Match 1 - Sanhok

Match 2 - Erangel

Match 3 - Erangel

Match 4 - Erangel

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Miramar

Fans are welcome to watch the PMGC Grand Finals at Ülker Sports and Event Hall, Istanbul, Turkey. You can also watch all the matches live on the PUBG Mobile Esports’s YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok channels in multiple regional languages at 4 pm IST onward.