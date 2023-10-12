Defending champion S2G Esports receives a special invitation to PMGC 2023 Grand Finals

S2G Esports, the reigning PUBG Mobile world champion, has directly been given a ticket to the PMGC 2023 Grand Finals as the host nation team. Turkey is all set to host the three-day Finale of the upcoming Global Championship from January 8 to 10 in Istanbul. Titan Esports Club, aka TEC from China, has also made it straight to the Finale after garnering the most points in the PEL.

Apart from these two squads, the top 14 performers from the League Stage will take part in the Finals. This initial stage of the championship is scheduled for November 2 to 26, where 48 teams from many different countries will take each other on to reach the Grand Finals.

S2G Esports' performance after PMGC 2022 in regional events

In the Spring Season, the current world champion stumbled in their regional competitions. The lineup took the 13th spot in the PMPL Turkey Spring 2023 after displaying a modest performance. They had even failed to register a place in the European Championship Spring.

On the basis of fan votes, S2G Gaming contested in the PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2023 Allstars Stage, but they didn’t manage to up their performance throughout the grand event, held in Riyadh.

However, the organization bounced back in the fall season and claimed the runner-up spot in the recently concluded Pro League Turkey. They are now gearing up for the upcoming European Championship Fall, which is scheduled for October 19 to 22 this month. The squad, led by Hamsig, will play without any pressure as they received a special invitation to participate in the PMGC Grand Finals.

S2G Esports roster

Sylas Calse HamiG RayZ

About PMGC 2023

Global Championship 2023 structure (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The fourth edition of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship will be conducted from November 2 and will have $3 million in prize money. The League Phase will be hosted in three different rounds, just like the previous edition. The first round, named the Group Stage, will feature 48 teams that have been divided into three groups—namely Red, Green, and Yellow.

Groups for Global Championship Group Stage (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The top three from each group will earn a ticket for the Finale, while the squads ranked 4th to 11th will fall to the Survival Stage. 24 teams will fight in this second round for 16 spots in the Last Chance. The third and final round of the League Stage features five slots for the PMGC Grand Finals.