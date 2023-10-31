PMGC 2023 League Group Green: Teams, format, map schedule, and how to watch 

November 2 marks the start of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2023. In the first round of the League Stage, 48 teams are divided into three groups: Green, Red, and Yellow. Group Green will play their group-stage matches in Week 1, with the top three teams progressing to the Grand Finals. The fourth- to 11th-placed squads will progress to the Survival Stage, while the bottom five will be eliminated.

A similar format will be used for the other two groups (Red and Yellow) in the subsequent weeks. Each group will have 24 matches to play in the initial round of the League Stage.

The Group Green matches are scheduled to take place from November 2 to November 5.

PMGC 2023 League: Group Green teams

Here are the 16 PUBG Mobile squads that have been placed in Group Green at the PMGC 2023:

XERXIA (Thailand) Alter Ego (Indonesia) Alpha7 Esports (Brazil) Madbulls (Europe) Falcons White (Kazakhstan) Agonxi8 (Pakistan) Persija Evos (Indonesia) D’Xavier (Vietnam) Loops (Brazil) Stalwart Esports (Mongolia) Tianba (China) Melise Esports (Turkey) Bra Esports (Turkey) Quest Esports (Saudi Arabia) Reject (Japan) Gaimin Gladiators (Russia)

How to watch and map order

The PMGC 2023 League Stage will be broadcast on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok channels at around 9:45 (UTC + 0) or 4 PM IST.

Each day, the first match will be conducted on the Sanhok map. The next three matches will be hosted on the fan-favorite Erangel map. The last two battles will be held in Miramar.

Here is the map order for the matches:

Match 1 - Sanhok

Match 2 - Erangel

Match 3 - Erangel

Match 4 - Erangel

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Miramar

Top teams to watch out for

Alter Ego from Indonesia have had a magnificent run in their regional championships this year, conquering the PUBG World Super League Spring and Fall.

Persija Evos, also from Indonesia, boast many veterans on their roster and have put in stunning performances in multiple events, making them one of the teams to watch out for in the PMGC 2023.

Mongolian powerhouse Stalwart Esports have maintained their superiority in official South Asian tournaments this year.

PEL 2023 Spring winners Tianba will also be one of the top teams to follow as they have put in strong performances in their regional competitions.

Gaimin Gladiators have gained recognition for their unique skills and have secured multiple accomplishments in the past few years.

Loops from Brazil and D'Xavier from Vietnam are also among the teams to watch out for in the PMGC 2023.