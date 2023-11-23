PMGC 2023 Survival Stage Day 2: Overall scoreboard, highlights, and more

At the end of Day 2 of the PMGC Survival Stage, MadBull was in the first spot with 104 points, and D’Xavier was second with 104 points. These top two squads have played all 12 matches in this phase. Influence Rage got the third position with 77 points despite playing only six games. This Brazilian side will play their remaining six matches on the third and final day.

Japanese side Reject made an outstanding comeback on Day 2 and moved up the ladder to capture the fourth spot with 68 points. Gaimin Gladiators and Persija Evos have 62 and 60 points, respectively, after their 12 matches. FaZe Clan (38) and Nigma Galaxy (37) are 13th and 14th.

PMGC Survival Stage Day 2 results

Overall leaderboard of Survival Stage after Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 7 - Sanhok

FaZe Clan easily won the first game with 14 points. Gaimin Gladiators used their aggressive tactics and collected 21 points, including 15 eliminations. Reject and Alter Ego gained eight points each after showcasing some resistance in this game.

Match 8 - Erangel

MadBull conquered their third Chicken Dinners in the PMGC Survival Stage with 21 points. Gaimin Gladiators displayed magnificent gameplay and obtained 18 points. NB Esports got 11 points, nine of which came from frags. FaZe Clan saw a poor game, as this Thai squad got only a single point.

Match 9 - Erangel

Persija Evos employed a great tactical attack to win the third match with 21 points. NASR and D’Xavier made some impressive moves, grabbing 12 points each. Yoodo Alliance and FaZe Clan added 11 and 9 points to their names, respectively.

Match 10 - Erangel

Switching to the fourth game, Yoodo Alliance retained their impressive run and pulled off a 24-point victory. Reject Esports produced a stunning performance and obtained 14 important points. NB and INCO claimed eight and seven points, respectively.

Match 11 - Miramar

D’Xavier offered a thumping performance in the fifth game of the PMGC Survival Stage Day 2. The Vietnamese lineup captured a fantastic 22-point Chicken Dinner. Nigma Glaxy was in form in this game and picked up 18 points. Reject Esports and Yoodo Alliance snatched 11 points each.

Match 12 - Miramar

Melise Esports clinched the last game of the PMGC Survival Stage with 21 points. MadBull scored 15 important points. Nigma, Reject, and N Hyper collected nine points each.