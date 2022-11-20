PMGC League Group Green Day 4: Overall standings, Day 3 summary, and more

Competition in the PMGC League Group Green is getting tougher by the day as the points difference between the top five teams has narrowed after 18 matches. The remaining six matches of the group will be held today (November 20) with the top three advancing to the Grand Finals.

Following the same map rotation as the previous three days, the fourth day will start at 4:15 PM IST and three matches will occur in Erangel, two in Miramar, and one in Sanhok map.

PMGC Group Green Day 4 Map order

Match 1 - Erangel Match 2 - Miramar Match 3 - Sanhok Match 4 - Erangel Match 5 - Miramar Match 6 - Erangel

Teams competing in Group Green:

Bacon Time (Thailand) Vampire Esports (Thailand) Evos Reborn (Indonesia) Yoodo Alliance (Malaysia) INCO Gaming (Brazil) A7 Esports (Brazil) Knights (U.S.A) POWR Esport (Saudi Arabia) One Million Esports (Morocco) GodLike Stalwart (Mongolia) Skylightz Gaming (Nepal) Fire Flux Esports (Turkey) HHVP (Ex NAVI) (CIS) Damwon Gaming (South Korea) Nova Esports (China) Donuts USG (Japan)

PMGC League Group Green standings after Day 3

Russia's superstar squad HVVP remained in first place with a total of 209, including 108 position points and 101 eliminations. The team has won only one match out of 18 but has managed to perform consistently throughout the three days.

The second-ranked team Fire Flux is 18 points behind them after showing excellent gameplay on the PMGC Group Green Day 3. They notched up two back-to-back Chicken Dinners yesterday, which propelled them into the top three.

The third saw a surge in performances from GodLike Stalwart, who made a huge jump to third place with 189 points. The team has claimed three Chicken Dinners so far.

Thai teams Vampire Esports and Bacon Time have also presented a fabulous showcasing in the past two days, holding fourth and fifth with 180 and 178 points, respectively. Both the teams have played aggressively in their 12 matches and will need to be consistent today.

Damwon Gaming, who was in second place after Day 2, slipped to sixth spot with 156 points, followed by Alpha 7 Esports.

Nova Esports finished the day three in eighth place at 154 after some poor performances. The team earned two Chicken Dinners but failed to perform consistently throughout 18 matches.

Skylightz Gaming and Evos Reborn have accumulated 124 and 102 points and were in tenth and eleventh positions, respectively. Donuts, Yoodo, and Knight continue to struggle in the PMGC Group Green and are on the verge of being eliminated from the event.

Tixzy from HVVP leads the kills leaderboard with 35 eliminations, followed by Kecth from Fire Flux. Order, 9Noizz, and Lutz have each picked up 29 kills.

