PMGC League Group Red Day 3: Overall standings, highlights, and more

After losing the top spot for a short time, Influence Chemin recaptured the pole position in the 18th match, which was the last game of the PMGC Group Red Day 3. The Brazilian squad has garnered 235 points so far, while Buriram United has dropped to second place with 233 points.

With a brilliant performance today, LGD Gaming occupied third place with 181 points. S2G and DRS Gaming came fourth and fifth, with 181 and 175 points. Bigetron RA and I8 Esports finished in the sixth and eighth spots with 139 and 133 points, respectively.

PMGC Group Red Day 3: What happened today?

LGD Gaming finished third after PMGC Group Red Day 3 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 13

LGD Gaming from China finished Day 2 in ninth place with 90 points. They began their third day with a six-kill Chicken Dinner in the first match played on Erangel. Buriram United gained 23 points in this game, including 11 eliminations, while Influence Chemin was knocked out early on without a single point.

Match 14

LGD Gaming won their second match today with 12 kills, which propelled them to third place in the overall rankings. I8 and Titan Gaming claimed the second and third spots with 16 points each, followed by DRS and The Infinity. This game saw another disappointing performance from Influence Chemin, who were once again eliminated without any points.

Group Red overall rankings after PMGC Day 3 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 15

Maintaining their impressive gameplay, Buriram United added 24 points to their name by winning the third game with nine frags. Team Queso, who struggled in several matches in the last two days, somehow presented an admirable performance and came second with five finishes. Nigma, LGD, emTex, and Influence Chemin earned six points each.

Match 16

When they won the third match, Buriram United dethroned Influence Chemin from the pole position. Moreover, the team also clinched the fourth match with 10 eliminations and became the first squad to cross the 200-point mark in 16 games. The Infinity and LGD were in second and third positions, with six kills each.

Match 17

Influence Chemin earned a mammoth 18-kill Chicken Dinner in the fifth match of the day, which helped the side to cross 200 points as well. However, the team was only seven points behind first-placed Buriram United after this game. LGD displayed another great performance, securing second place with eight kills.

Match 18

4Rivals from Malaysia took the last game of the day with 14 eliminations. Madbulls and Box Gaming also did well and finished in second and third spots, with four and three frags. Influence Chemin collected 14 points and managed to climb up to pole position once again in the PMGC Group Red overall standings.

