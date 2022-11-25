PMGC League Group Yellow Day 2: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Four Angry Men (4AM) from China stepped up their game on Day 2 of the PMGC Group Yellow and topped the overall standings with 145 points and 71 eliminations. The team bagged two Chicken Dinners, showcasing great prowess and class.

The second spot was held by Malaysian team Geek Fam at the end of the day. This side was at the top in terms of overall standings after Day 1 but displayed an average performance today, losing their place on the board. The squad currently has 136 points and 75 eliminations.

Turkish team Beşiktaş Esports had a wonderful outing today. Performing to the best of their abilities, the team jumped to the third spot thanks to a Chicken Dinner in the final game of Day 2.

PMGC Group Yellow Day 2 performance overview

T2K slipped to fifth place after 12 matches of PMGC Group Yellow (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 1

The day started with Nepali team Trained to Kill securing a 12-frag Chicken Dinner. TEM Entertainment, a squad from Thailand, performed well in this game on Erangel and acquired the second spot with six kills. REJECT from Japan bagged third place in this match with five frags to their name.

Match 2

The second game of the day played on Miramar saw the rise of REJECT. This team came out all guns blazing and secured a Chicken Dinner with a whopping 20 eliminations. The squad forced their way to victory, getting rid of multiple teams along the road. Vietnamese team D'Xavier obtained the second spot in this game, while Beşiktaş Esports held onto third place.

Matches 3 and 4

The third and fourth games were both won by 4 Angry Men after they showed exemplary skills. This squad, who were struggling prior to this performance, came out with a purpose and secured the victories.

The team secured a 15-kill victory in Sanhok, Match 3, while their elimination tally touched 16 on Erangel in game four. Their domination propelled them to the pole position on the points table after this game.

PMGC Group Yellow overall standings after Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 5

The fifth game of the day saw D'Xavier from Vietnam taking the Chicken Dinner. Team member Lamborghini stepped up in this game and secured nine frags, which included a brilliant 1v3 against FaZe Clan. Overall, the squad secured 17 kills in this match.

4 Angry Men and Beşiktaş Esports performed exceptionally well in this game, getting the second and third spots with seven and 12 eliminations, respectively.

Match 6

The sixth game saw Beşiktaş Esports finally securing a Chicken Dinner. Heading into the match, the team had displayed several top performances on Day 2 but always never one a game. However, the side turned the odds in their favor in this match and came out victorious with 10 kills.

Geek Fam, too, fought well in this match and bagged the second spot with two frags, while FaZe Clan managed to creep their way into third place with three kills. The third day of the PMGC Group Yellow will start at 4:15 pm IST.

