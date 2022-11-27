PMGC League Group Yellow Day 4: Map rotation, Day 3 highlights, as well as when and where to watch 

The remaining six matches in PMGC Group Yellow will be intense, as each team will try their best to qualify for the next stage. However, some bottom squads like Team Falcons and Nongshim RedForce will have to exhibit extraordinary skills today to remain in the event.

The fourth and final day will start at 04:15 pm IST, 11:45 pm CET. It will feature six matches, and fans can watch all the games in several languages on the PUBG Mobile Esports channel on YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, and TikTok.

PMGC Group Yellow Day 4 Map order and Day 3 highlights

Match 1 - Erangel Match 2 - Miramar Match 3 - Sanhok Match 4 - Erangel Match 5 - Miramar Match 6 - Erangel

Geek Fam reclaimed their top spot after Day 3 of the PMGC Group Yellow, registering 205 points on the overall scoreboard. They have performed consistently in their last six matches and crossed the 200-point mark on Saturday. Four Angry Men slipped to second place on that day. They managed to collect only 179 points as their gameplay saw a dip compared to Day 2.

By acquiring the same number of points from their kills as well as placements, Reject moved up to the third position with 166 points. The Japanese side won their first game on Saturday with 12 eliminations and also performed well in subsequent matches.

IHC Esports from Mongolia is the only team in the top nine that hasn't earned a single Chicken Dinner. Despite this, they sit in fourth place in the overall standings with 162 points. With only six matches left in the contest, the squad will have to maintain their momentum.

FaZe Clan was sixth with 157 points at the end of Day 3 and is still in the running for the PMGC Grand Finals slots. Geekay Esports was only one point behind them in the seventh spot, while Besiktas and T2K were tailing FaZe Clan by six and seven points, respectively.

In the previous two days, TEM Entertainment from Thailand showcased a sensational comeback and jumped to ninth place with 142 points with the help of two Chicken Dinners. Brazil's Vivo Keyd occupied the tenth place with 132 points on Day 3, while Game-Lord came 11th with 127 points.

D'Xavier, who displayed impressive gameplay in the previous PMGC, has not offered the kind of quality performances they are known for. The side has struggled in several games. Genesis Dogma has also played poorly so far in the event. Team Falcons, who impressed fans with their outings in the 2022 PMWI, hasn't been doing well either.

Poll : 0 votes