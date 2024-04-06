PMGO 2024 Brazil Main Event Day 2: Teams, schedule, how to watch, and Day 1 results

The second and penultimate day of the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2024 Main Event Brazil is scheduled on Saturday, April 6. The 16 participants will engage in six matches across three maps. The teams will try to solidify their positions in the overall standings as the day will be vital for every club. The mega contest is being organized in São Paulo, Brazil, and will wrap up on April 7.

Alpha 7 Esports leads the overall points table after the first day after dominating the matches on Friday. IHC Esports and Regnum Carya Bra (RCB) were also outstanding in their initial six matches.

PMGO 2024 main event participants

Here are the 16 organizations are playing in the main event:

Nova Esports (China) S2G Gaming (Turkey) RC Bra Esports (Turkey) IW NRX (Turkey) IHC Esports (Mongolia) Team Falcons (Mongolia) Alpha7 Esports (Brazil) Zebra Master (Brazil) Death Wolves (Brazil) Smoke Gaming (Brazil) BOOM Esports (Indonesia) Vampire Esports (Thailand) Dplus KIA (South Korea) Reject (Japan) Royals of War (Mexico) HFIYS Esports (United Kingdom)

Day 2 schedule and where to watch

The PMGO Day 2 will be livestreamed on the YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile Esports from 6:30 pm IST in several languages, including English.

Similar to the opening day, six matches will be hosted on Saturday. Three of those matches will be in the crowd-favorite Erangel map, followed by two in Miramar and one in Sanhok.

Here is the schedule:

Match 1 - Sanhok

Match 2 - Erangel

Match 3 - Erangel

Match 4 - Erangel

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Miramar

Day 1 results

Alpha 7 Esports had incredible performances on the first day as they pulled off three Chicken Dinners and collected 71 points. The host country team will aim to have a similar outing on the second day. IHC Esports, the reigning world champions, came in second with 51 points, followed by RCB.

Indonesia's BOOM Esports managed to occupy the fourth spot after six games. Reject also found their momentum in the end match of Day 1 and moved up to fifth place in the overall rankings. Popular Chinese squad Nova Esports had a mediocre start to the PMGO main event and scored 33 points.

Team Falcons, the former Stalwart Esports' squad, also had an average showing, scoring 33 points on Friday. Two experienced teams, S2G and Dplus, struggled yesterday as they collected 29 and 19 points, respectively.