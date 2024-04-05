PMGO 2024 Main Event Day 1: Teams, schedule, when and where to watch 

The opening day of the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2024 Main Event kicks off on April 5 in São Paulo, Brazil. Sixteen elite teams from around the world will compete in this three-day battle, comprising 18 matches in total. Eight of them have advanced from the recently concluded Prelims stage, while one team has been selected from the Qualifier finals. The remaining seven teams have been invited directly to this contest.

Many renowned organizations like Nova Esports, Alpha 7, IHC, and others will fight for this international title. The Main Event has a total prize fund of $356,000, of which $100,000 has been allocated for the champions.

PMGO 2024 Main Event teams

Expand Tweet

These 16 teams are gearing up to compete in the Main Event:

Nova Esports (China) S2G Gaming (Turkey) RC Bra Esports (Turkey) IW NRX (Turkey) IHC Esports (Mongolia) Team Falcons (Mongolia) Alpha7 Esports (Brazil) Zebra Master (Brazil) Death Wolves (Brazil) Smoke Gaming (Brazil) BOOM Esports (Indonesia) Vampire Esports (Thailand) Dplus KIA (South Korea) REJECT (Japan) Royals of War (Mexico) HFIYS Esports (United Kingdom)

Day 1 map order and how to watch

Expand Tweet

The first encounter of the PMGO Main Event is scheduled on the Sanhok map, followed by the next three matches on the Erangel map. The last two games of the day are set to be played on the Miramar map.

The livestream of the contest will take place on PUBG Mobile Esports’ YouTube channel at 6:30 pm IST in many languages.

Here is the schedule for Day 1:

Match 1 - Sanhok

Match 2 - Erangel

Match 3 - Erangel

Match 4 - Erangel

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Miramar

Nova Esports from China, who won the PMGC 2020 and 2021, will play under the leadership of veteran player Order. The superstar club will try its hardest to secure this PMGO title and make a much-anticipated comeback on the international stage.

Two Mongolian squads, IHC Esports and Team Falcons (ex stalwart), will be aiming to maintain their superiority in global events as these two lineups were the first and second in PMGC 2023. Alpha7 Esports, S2G, and Vampire Esports are also some of the teams to follow in PMGO.

HFIYS Esports from the United Kingdom, the top performer in the Qualifier Finals, will look to continue their amazing performance in the Main Event. Royals of War from Mexico and RC Bra Esports from Turkey also did well in the previous stages.