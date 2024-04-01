PMGO 2024 Prelims Day 1: Groups, schedule, and how to watch 

Day 1 of the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2024 Prelims is set for April 1 at 5:30 pm IST, where Groups A and B will clash against each other in six matches. This penultimate stage of the tournament features three groups of eight teams each and will run over three days. Teams ranked first to eighth in the overall points table will secure their spots in the main event.

Out of the 24 participating clubs, 16 partnered teams have been given direct spots in the PMGO Prelims, while the eight top performers from the Qualifier Finals have advanced to this stage. There are only 12 matches for each team to showcase their strength and qualify for the grand contest.

PMGO 2024 Prelims groups

Here are the three groups that will play against each other in Round Robin format in this stage:

Group A

INCO Gaming Team Falcons Royals of War FURIA Esports 9z Team Natus Vincere Regnum Carya Bra Esports Nigma Galaxy

Group B

Smoke Gaming Insanity Sports Zebra Master Team Liquid N Hyper Esports Virtus.pro IW NRX D'Xavier

Group C

Death Wolves Horaa Esports Team Queso INFLUENCE RAGE All Glory Gaming V2 Fire Flux Esports FUT Esports Vampire Esports

Day 1 map order and where to watch

Group A will take on Group B in six games on Monday. The open match of the PMGO Prelims is set on the Sanhok map of PUBG Mobile. The second, third, and fourth encounters are planned on the crowd-favorite Erangel map. The fifth and sixth games of Day 1 will be hosted on the Miramar map.

Here is the map rotation for Day 1:

Match 1 - Sanhok

Match 2 - Erangel

Match 3 - Erangel

Match 4 - Erangel

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Miramar

All these matches will be broadcast on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel from 5:30 PM onwards in several languages.

Many renowned squads like Vampire Esports, Team Falcons, Natus Vincere, and Team Liquid will fight in the PMGO Prelims. In the Qualifier Finals, Team Falcons, the ex-Stalwart Esports' lineup, looked impressive throughout their 16 matches. Death Wolves and Insanity also played brilliantly there.

Team Liquid, one of the oldest esports organizations, has recently entered the PUBG Mobile scene and will play its first major at this event. Team Furia and Natus Vincere will also aim to start their journey on a strong note today. Vampire Esports, who clinched the World Invitational in 2022 and 2023, will look to dominate PMGO.