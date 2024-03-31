PMGO 2024 Qualifier Finals Day 3: Overall standings, qualified teams for next stages, and more

The Qualifier Finals of the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2024 have come to a close, with Day 3 of this stage hosted among 16 teams on March 30. HFIYS Esports sealed the first rank and earned a direct spot in the main event. While the second- to ninth-placed teams have been advanced to the Prelims stage, the remaining seven have been knocked out of this Global Open tournament.

HFIYS Esports accumulated 62 points in six matches despite not clinching a single Chicken Dinner. The squad took an aggressive approach and picked up 41 eliminations, the most by any team on Day 3 of the PMGO Qualifier Finals. The club will now prepare themselves for the main event, scheduled on April 5 to 7.

Death Wolves from Brazil ensured second rank on the leaderboard with 56 points. The side made a big jump in the scoreboard after capturing a mammoth 26-point Chicken Dinner in the sixth and last match. They missed the first position by six points and will now contest in the Prelims, scheduled for April 1 to 3.

PMGO Qualifier Finals Day 3 overall standings

Here are the overall standings post Day 3 of PMGO Qualifier Finals 2024:

HFIYS Esports - 62 points Death Wolves - 56 points Team Falcons - 51 points Zebra Master - 45 points Insanity Sports - 43 points Royals of War - 39 points Horaa Esports - 37 points Smoke Gaming - 35 points INCO Gaming - 28 points , Money Makers - 27 points Intense Games - 26 points Be Bold - 23 points Faction Brazil - 22 points GXM Esports - 23 points Rukh Esports - 16 points Invictus Team - 12 points

Team Falcons, the former Mongolian roster of Stalwart Esports, ranked third with 51 points. The powerhouse were in first rank after the first game, but got knocked earlier in the sixth match and slipped to third position. Zebra Master earned fourth position with 45 points, including 26 kills.

Insanity Sports and Royals of War are fifth and sixth with 43 and 39 points, respectively. Horaa Esports from Nepal came seventh and have ensured their seat in the PMGO Prelims. INCO Gaming are ninth in the overall standings with 28 points.

Money Makers missed out on a spot in the next stage by a single point. Intense Games from Brazil faltered a bit on Day 3 and finished 11th in the table. Be Bold could not maintain their consistency and ended up the PMGO in 12th rank with 23 points. Rukh Esports ranked 15th with only 12 points, followed by Invictus Team.