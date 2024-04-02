PMGO 2024 Prelims Day 2: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Groups B and C took to the fore on the second day of the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2024 Prelims. Smoke Gaming ranked first with 110 points and three Chicken Dinners after their 12 games. Right behind them, Zebra Master finished second with 103 points. Team Falcons, who had no matches on Day 2, stood fourth with 79 points in the overall standings.

Team Liquid from Brazil, who recently debuted on the scene, came in fifth with 71 points, while Dingox Xavier from Vietnam ranked ninth with 49. Vampire Esports amassed 38 points in six games, while Horaa from Nepal claimed 31 points and settled for 16th in the overall table.

Day 2 overview of PMGO 2024 Prelims

Smoke Gaming finished first rank after Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 7 - Sanhok

Vampire Esports from Thailand, who won the PMWI 2023, started its PMGO campaign on a positive note, pulling off a commendable 16-point victory in the first game of Day 2. Horaa from Nepal also enjoyed a brilliant run, scoring 15 points, as star player Sky picked up five frags. Zebra Master claimed 11 points, including six eliminations.

Match 8 - Erangel

N Hyper from North America secured a spectacular 19-point win in the second round. Not too far behind, Insanity Sports posted 16 points on the board, while Smoke Gaming and Fire Flux grabbed 10 and 9 points respectively. On the other hand, Team Liquid was knocked out in its initial fight.

Vampire Esports ranked 13th after their six matches (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 9 - Erangel

Team Liquid made a phenomenal comeback in the third encounter clinching a 23-point Chicken Dinner. Star player Mythic alone took seven kills, while Ayala claimed five. Smoke Gaming managed 17 crucial points, while Death Wolves amassed 11.

Match 10 - Erangel

Smoke Gaming maintained its fabulous run in the fourth round of the PMGO Prelims Day 2 and delivered an 18-point Chicken Dinner. Moving down, Team Liquid captured 11 points, while Influence Rage picked up nine.

Overall scoreboard of Prelims after Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 11 - Miramar

Death Wolves came out victorious in the second last game of Day 2 with 16 points. Right behind them, Insanity Sports earned 15 important points, while Zebra Master and Virtus gained 14 points each. Horaa added eight points to their tally.

Match 12 - Miramar

Influence Rage from Brazil conquered the sixth fixture of the PMGO Prelims Day 2 with 19 points. Not too far behind, NRX and Vampire Esports captured 17 and 14 points respectively. Zebra Master amassed nine points in the last encounter of the day.