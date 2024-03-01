Popular club Team Liquid enters PUBG Mobile by acquiring former Loops Esports’ lineup 

On February 29, 2024, Team Liquid, one of the oldest esports clubs, debuted the PUBG Mobile scene by acquiring the former Loops Esports’ roster. The Dutch organization does not need any introduction to esports, as they have been in this scene since 2000. With their superstar Brazilian lineup, the company will hope to have a commendable future in this battle royale mobile game.

Team Liquid also partnered with PUBG Mobile and received a direct spot in the PMSL America 2024 Spring. All four players have already established their names by performing well in many majors. The company also signed NighTT as their coach and Madrugrada as the analyst.

Team Liquid reveals their PUBG Mobile lineup

Expand Tweet

Ayala - Gonzalo Ayala Cardozin - Davi Felipe Dórea Cardoso Chieff - Anderson Rocha Nunes Mythic - Matheus Moitinho Arantes Madrugada - Pedro Garcia (Analyst) NighTT - Otávio Melo (Coach)

In 2023, this lineup earned the fifth spot in the PMPL Brazil Spring under the banner of Loops Esports. They registered the sixth rank in the Americas Championship Spring. The squad had a splendid run in the PMPL Fall edition as they achieved the first runner-up spot. They ensured fifth position in the Americas Championship Fall.

In the Global Championship (PMGC) 2023, these players made a terrific start by securing the top spot in their group stage. Unfortunately, they encountered some challenges in the Grand Finals and ranked 12th in the overall scoreboard.

Ayala hails from Argentina and is an experienced PUBG Mobile athlete. Playing for Team Queso, he won the PMCO 2019 South America, PMPL LATAM S1 2021 and PMPL LATAM 2022 Fall. He joined Loops Esports in February 2023.

Expand Tweet

Mythic is considered one of the most skilled players in the world. He has previously played for some popular Brazilian organizations like Influence Rage, Alpha 7, and Rise Esports. He also plays an important role in his team and will hope for a strong journey in his new home.

Expand Tweet

Chieff and Cardozin have been competing in PUBG Mobile since 2020. They have showcased their individual potential in many tournaments and will now aim to lift international trophies this year.

NighTT is a former PUBG Mobile professional player. He also succeeded greatly in his coaching career and was previously associated with Influence Rage. Under his guidance, Team Liquid will target to win their upcoming PMSL America 2024 Spring, along with displaying their strength in the upcoming PMGO Brazil.