  PMGO 2025 Main Event: All 16 participating teams and dates announced 

PMGO 2025 Main Event: All 16 participating teams and dates announced 

By Gametube
Modified Apr 11, 2025 17:13 GMT
PMGO 2025 Main Event begins on April 12 (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)
PMGO 2025 Main Event begins on April 12 (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)

The Main Event of the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2025 is set to be held on April 12-13, 2025. A total of 16 clubs from around the world will engage each other across two days for the trophy. This international competition is being played in Uzbekistan. The total prize pool of the tournament is $500,000, of which $409,000 has been allocated for the Main Event.

Out of the 16 participants, eight teams have been invited directly to the stage. Meanwhile, the top seven teams from the Prelims and the top team from the Uzbekistan Final have made it to the Main Event after performing well in the previous stages.

The PMGO 2025 Main Event is planned to be organised as per the Smash Rule. For the first time, this rule will be implemented in this first international tournament of PUBG Mobile. All these participants will naturally try their hardest to lift the first global trophy of the year.

Participating clubs in PMGO 2025 Main Event

Here's a look at all the participating teams in PMGO 2025 Main Event:

  1. 4Merical Vibes
  2. D'Xavier
  3. Hellion Gaming
  4. INFLUENCE RAGE
  5. LGD Gaming
  6. Nigma Galaxy
  7. NS RedForce
  8. Regnum Carya Esports
  9. Reject
  10. GOAT Quality
  11. UPGRADE
  12. R8 Esports
  13. AKE Cyber
  14. THE21 Aggressor
  15. Black Aggressor
  16. NEPX Esports

D’Xavier from Vietnam secured their spot after winning the PMSL 2025 SEA Spring. The renowned team played amazingly in their regional competition and grabbed a place in this international event. LGD Gaming from China came to this stage after performing astonishingly well in the first five weeks of the PEL 2025 Spring Regular Season.

NS RedForce emerged victorious in the Pro Series Korea and earned a spot in the Global Open. Reject, the PMGO 2024 winner, secured their spot after winning the Japan Qualifier.

4Merical Vibes, RCB, Ningma Galaxy, and Influence Rage have been invited to the event based off their results in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC ) 2024. These will be some of the top teams to watch out for in the PMGO 2025 Main Event as well.

GOAT Quality emerged as the top performer in the Prelims Stage of the tournament. UPGRADE were outstanding in their final six matches as they jumped to the second spot after winning three Chicken Dinners on April 11. R8 Esports also bounced back and finished third on the scoreboard.

AKE and T721 were fourth and fifth, respectively, in the Prelims. Black Esports ranked sixth, while NEPX from Nepal earned the seventh position there. These seven clubs from the stage have grabbed their spots in the PMGO 2025 Main Event.

Gametube

Gametube

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
