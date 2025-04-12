PMGO 2025 Main Event Day 1: Overall standings and summary 

Regnum Carya Esports secured the first position after Day 1 of the PMGO 2025 Main Event. The Turkish team scored 61 points with the help of two Chicken Dinners and 33 eliminations. LGD from China ranked second with 50 points despite not winning any game, while GOAT Quality and D’Xavier finished third and fourth, respectively. They accumulated 49 points each.

T721 and R8 Esports were fifth and sixth with 46 and 42 points, respectively. AKE collected 41 points while defending champions Reject ranked eighth with 35 points and one Chicken Dinner. Nigma Galaxy and NEPX had an average run as they scored 33 and 25 points, respectively.

4Merical Vibes had a slow start to the PMGO Main Event as the Mongolian side grabbed only 22 points. UPGRADE and Black earned 21 and 19 points, respectively. Influence Rage scored only 18 points, while Hellion Gaming finished in the bottom with only 13 points.

Day 1 highlights of PMGO 2025 Main Event

Regnum Carya Esports - 61 points LGD Gaming - 50 points GOAT Quality - 49 points D'Xavier - 49 points THE721 AGGRESSOR - 46 points R8 Esports - 42 points AKE Cyber - 41 points REJECT - 35 points Nigma Galaxy - 33 points NEPX ESPORTS - 25 points 4Merical Vibes - 22 points UPGRADE - 21 points Black Esports - 19 points INFLUENCE RAGE - 18 points NS RedForce - 15 points Hellion Gaming - 13 points

Match 1 - Sanhok

R8 Esports clinched a 22-point Chicken Dinner in the opening game, putting up a strong start to the Main Event. T721 earned 13 points, including seven eliminations, while LGD from China secured 12 important points.

Match 2 - Erangel

Nigma Galaxy was phenomenal in the second encounter as they grabbed a 20-point victory. Their star player Raouf alone claimed six kills. GOAT took 12 points, while Black and Influence Rage scored 10 points each.

Match 3 - Erangel

Regnum Carya emerged victorious in the third round of the PMGO Main Event with 16 points. D’Xavier and GOAT managed 13 points each. AKE Cyber from Uzbekistan earned 10 points, while 4Merical Vibes ensured seven points, including six kills.

Match 4 - Erangel

Reject from Japan conquered a 16-point Chicken Dinner in the fourth game. LGD obtained 13 points, while D’Xavier from Vietnam secured 11 points. Regnum Carya also acquired 10 points with the help of four eliminations.

Match 5 - Miramar

T721 Esports emerged victorious in the fifth match with 21 points, while NEPX from Nepal grabbed 16 points, including 12 kills. AKE, Reject, and LGD accumulated nine, eight, and seven points, respectively.

Match 6 - Miramar

Regnum Carya achieved their second Chicken Dinner of the PMGO with 25 points. GOAT and AKE also played brilliantly, scoring 18 and 10 points, respectively. LGD and D’Xavier earned six points each.

