PMGO 2025 Main Event Day 1: Teams, schedule, and how to watch 

Day 1 of the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2025 kicks off on April 12. This stage will follow the Smash Rule format, where all 16 participating teams must first reach a predetermined point threshold (80). Once a team surpasses this target, the first squad to secure a Chicken Dinner will be crowned the tournament winner. If a team bags the required points but fails to register a victory, the winner will be determined based on the overall standings.

The Main Event will feature a total of 12 matches. The lineup includes the top seven teams from the Prelims, the winner of the Uzbekistan Final, and eight directly invited squads. The competition has a prize pool of $409,000.

Participating teams in PMGO 2025 Main Event

Here are the teams participating in the PMGO 2025 Main Event Day 1:

4Merical Vibes D'Xavier Hellion Gaming INFLUENCE RAGE LGD Gaming Nigma Galaxy NS RedForce Regnum Carya Esports Reject GOAT Quality UPGRADE R8 Esports AKE Cyber THE21 Aggressor Black Aggressor NEPX Esports

Schedule and how to watch

Day 1 will feature six matches across three maps: Sanhok, Erangel, and Miramar. The first match will be played on Sanhok, followed by three on Erangel. The final two matches will unfold on Miramar.

Here is the schedule for Day 1 (GMT + 5):

Orchestra Performance - 14:50

Pre-Show - 15:05

Opening Show - 15:20

Match 1 - Sanhok - 16:00

Match 2 - Erangel - 16:35

Match 3 - Erangel - 17:20

Match 4 - Erangel - 18:05

Match 5 - Miramar - 18:50

Match 6 - Miramar - 19:35

Those interested can watch the action unfold live on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch accounts from 14:50 (GMT + 5) onwards. The matches will be broadcast in many languages, including English.

GOAT Quality delivered an exceptional performance in the Prelims. UPGRADE and R8 Esports also impressed in their last six matches, securing their spots in the Main Event. AKE, THE721, Black, and NEPX finished in the top seven.

PMGO 2024 champions Reject secured their place in this edition of the tournament after winning their regional qualifier and will be looking to defend their title.

Another powerhouse to watch is 4Merical Vibes from Mongolia, a team known for its aggressive playstyle and consistency.

RCB, Nigma Galaxy, and Influence Rage ranked second, third, and fourth, respectively, in the PMGC 2024. Meanwhile, LGD from China and D'Xavier from Vietnam earned their spots in the 2025 Main Event after strong performances in their regional tournaments.

