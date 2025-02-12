PMGO 2025 Open Qualifiers: Dates, format, and schedule 

The Open Qualifiers of the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2025 will kick off on February 13, 2025. All registered teams from around the world will participate in this initial phase of the event. Notably, the Qualifiers for the host nation, Uzbekistan, will be held separately in March 2025. For those unaware, the Global Open event for PUBG Mobile was introduced in 2024.

The 2025 edition of the PMGO will feature a total prize pool of $500K, the same as its first iteration. The Prelims and Main Event stages of the tournament are planned to be held offline in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The previous edition was played in Brazil, and was conquered by Japan’s Reject.

Format and schedule for PMGO 2025 Open Qualifiers

The Open Qualifiers of the Global Open 2025 will be hosted in three stages: Round 1, Round 2, and Finals.

Trending

Round 1 - February 13 to 16, 2025

The first round of the Open Qualifiers stage will take place across four days. All registered teams will play three matches each day, which will be held across three maps: Erangel, Sanhok, and Miramar. PUBG Mobile has revealed the schedule for daily matches. Each team will play 12 matches in Round 1.

A team's top two highest-scoring matches per map will be counted in the overall standings. The top 128 teams from each region will qualify for the next stage.

Expand Tweet

Round 2 - February 20 to 23, 2025

The second round will feature the top teams from Round 1 and the top 500 teams from Ultimate Royale Season C7S20 and C7S21. The top 16 teams from each region will advance to the next stage.

Open Qualifiers Finals - March 1 and 2, 2025

In each region, 16 teams will fight for a spot in the Prelims. The top four teams from Asia, the top three teams each from Europe and the Middle East, and the top team each from North and South America will qualify for the Prelims after this stage.

The Prelims will feature 16 teams, including four from Uzbekistan and 12 from the aforementioned Open Qualifiers. It will be hosted on April 10 and 11, 2025. The first to seventh-ranked teams from the overall rankings will get a spot in the Main Event, which will take place on April 12 and 13, 2025.

The top seven teams from the Prelims, one team from the Uzbekistan finals, and eight directly invited clubs will play in the Main Event stage for the PMGO 2025 trophy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.