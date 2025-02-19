PMGO 2025 Open Qualifiers Round 1 results announced 

Round 1 of the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2025 Open Qualifiers was held from February 13 to 16. The results of each region have been announced officially on February 19. Teams can check out their results on the official website of PUBG Mobile Esports. Many teams have also been eliminated from the tournament for violating rules and regulations.

Round 2 of the Global Open 2025 Open Qualifiers will be played from February 20 to 23. Each region will feature 628 teams, including 128 teams from Round 1 and 500 teams from Ultimate Royale Seasons C7S20 and C7S21. These teams will play three games daily. The best 16 teams will get a spot in their respective regional qualifier finals.

How to check Round 1 results of PMGO 2025 Open Qualifiers

Step 1 - Visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Esports.

Step 2 - Click on the “GO” banner under the PMGO event.

Step 3 - Select your region (Asia, Europe, Middle East, North America, or South America).

Step 4 - Click on Stage 1

Step 5 - Click on Rank and check the names of the top teams of Round 1.

In Asia, GLU Squad topped the table with 192 points and five Chicken Dinners. GDE and Claw Esports were second and third with 172 and 169 points, respectively. These teams also won five Chicken Dinners, each.

In Europe, BRX Mumia was the table topper with 201 points and three Chicken Dinners. Getso and Black Talent ranked second and third with 196 and 193 points, respectively.

In the Middle East, Van Esports came out on top in Round 1 with 166 points and four Chicken Dinners. GS Team was second with 166 points and two Chicken Dinners. Zntrx Esports claimed the third spot with 162 points and six Chicken Dinners.

In North America, Sailing Pro ensured the first position with 151 points and five Chicken Dinners. Exceed and Ballas Esports secured second and third rank with 141 and 124 points to their respective names.

In South America, Smoke Gaming occupied the first spot with 179 points and five Chicken Dinners. Maryland Esports earned the second spot with 155 points, while Tric Esports grabbed the third rank with 155 points.

The Open Qualifiers of the PMGO 2025 will run until March 2. The Prelims and Main Event stages of the Global Open will be played offline in Uzbekistan from April 10 to 13. This second edition of the tournament features an impressive $500,000 prize pool.

