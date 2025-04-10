PMGO 2025 Prelims: All 16 qualified teams, schedule, and how to watch

The PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2025 Prelims will be played from April 10 to April 11. A total of 16 teams will compete in 12 matches to secure one of the seven spots in the Main Event. The stage will feature four teams each from the Uzbekistan Final and Asia Final, three each from the Europe Final and Middle East Final, and one each from the North America Final and South America Final.

The PMGO 2025 is being held in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan. The tournament boasts a prize pool of $500,000, the same as its 2024 edition. The Main Event is set to take place on April 12-13, and 16 teams will face off under the newly introduced Smash Rule.

Qualified teams for PMGO 2025 Prelims

Here are the qualified teams for the PMGO 2025 Prelims:

ACE Cyber (Uzbekistan Final) UPGRADE (Uzbekistan Final) Divergent Gaming (Uzbekistan Final) THE721 Aggressor (Uzbekistan Final) NEPX Esports (Asia Final) Trained 2 Kill (Asia Final) Xotics Esports (Asia Final) KZE Underage (Asia Final) iKurd Esports (Middle East Final) R8 Esports (Middle East Final) K21 Esports (Middle East Final) Fenerbahce Esports (Europe Final) Black Esports (Europe Final) Goat (Europe Final) Dope Esports (North America Final) Action Esports (South America Final)

Schedule and how to watch

Each day (April 10-11) of the PMGO Prelims will feature six matches. The first encounter is scheduled to take place on the Sanhok map, while the next three will be played on Erangel. The final two matches will be held on the Miramar map.

Here is the schedule for each day (in GMT + 5):

Match 1 - Sanhok - 17:00

Match 2 - Erangel - 17:35

Match 3 - Erangel - 18:20

Match 4 - Erangel - 19:05

Match 5 - Miramar - 19:50

Match 6 - Miramar - 20:35

The Prelims will be broadcast live on PUBG Mobile Esports’ official YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, and TikTok channels starting at 16:30 (GMT + 5). The event will be streamed in many regional languages.

AKE Cyber delivered an impressive performance in the Uzbekistan Final, finishing second in the overall standings. Meanwhile, UPGRADE, Divergent, and THE721 secured third, fourth, and fifth places, respectively. These teams will now aim to earn their spots in the PMGO Main Event.

Trained to Kill has participated in numerous major tournaments and is one of the standout teams to watch during the Prelims. R8 Esports from the Middle East has also dominated in many past events. Both will be striving to secure places in the Main Event.

