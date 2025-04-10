PMGO 2025 Uzbekistan Final: Overall standings, qualified teams for Prelims, and highlights

The PMGO 2025 Uzbekistan Final concluded on April 9. The first-ranked team secured a spot in the Main Event, while those placed second to fifth earned places in the Prelims. The remaining 11 were eliminated from the competition. The Prelims will be held on April 10 and 11, followed by the Main Event on April 12 and 13.

Hellion Gaming emerged as the top performer in the Uzbekistan Final, securing a place in the Main Event. The team scored 74 points, aided by 46 eliminations and one Chicken Dinner, across six matches. Despite a poor showing in the opening match, the squad demonstrated remarkable consistency in the next five encounters.

Overall standings of PMGO 2025 Uzbekistan Final

Here are the overall standings of the PMGO 2025 Uzbekistan Final:

Hellion Gaming - 74 points AKE Cyber - 71 points UPGRADE - 56 points Divergent Gaming - 54 points THE721 AGGRESSOR - 47 points Energy Gaming - 46 points F5 Team - 33 points Defo Dark - 30 points Crystal Gaming - 29 points Heavenly Angels - 27 points Zeromax Gaming - 18 points Non Head - 16 points Intxlil Gaming - 13 points Danger Esports - 12 points RUKH Esports - 11 points S1 Esports - 8 points

AKE Cyber claimed second place in the PMGO 2025 Uzbekistan Final with 71 points and one Chicken Dinner. UPGRADE put in consistent performances throughout the day and finished third with 56 points despite not winning any matches.

Divergent Gaming had an impressive start to this stage, winning the first two matches. The team faced difficulties in their later encounters but managed to secure fourth place with 54 points and two Chicken Dinners. T721 secured the fifth position with 47 points.

These teams will compete in the Prelims, which offer seven spots in the Main Event. Additionally, 12 teams from other regions have been selected for this stage. The 16 participants will compete in a total of 12 matches during this phase.

Energy Gaming missed out on a spot in the PMGO Prelims by a single point, as they finished sixth with 46 points.

F5 Team and Defo Dark secured the seventh and eighth positions, respectively. RUKH Esports had an underwhelming performance, finishing 15th in the overall standings with only 11 points. S1 Esports came in 16th with a mere eight points.

