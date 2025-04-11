PMGO 2025 Prelims Day 1: Overall points table and highlights 

Day 1 of the PMGO 2025 Prelims took place on April 10, and all 16 participants played six matches. The squads will compete in their final six encounters of the stage on Day 2. GOAT emerged as the top team on the opening day, claiming first place in the overall standings with 61 points and two Chicken Dinners.
AKE Cyber also delivered an impressive performance on Day 1 of the Prelims stage, securing the second position with 58 points and one Chicken Dinner. Black Esports attained third place with 53 points and one Chicken Dinner.
Fenerbahçe Esports and T721 followed in the fourth and fifth spots with 44 and 38 points, respectively. Ninth-placed T2K and 10th-placed NEPX each accumulated 30 points.
R8 Esports, an experienced team, finished 11th with 29 points. IKURD managed only 27 points, while XOTICS and UPGRADE secured 24 points each. ACT from Brazil had a disappointing day, earning a mere five points.
Day 1 overall points table of PMGO 2025 Prelims
Here are the overall standings after Day 1 of the PMGO 2025 Prelims:
- GOAT Quality - 61 points
- AKE Cyber - 58 points
- Black Esports - 53 points
- Fenerbahçe Esports - 44 points
- THE721 AGGRESSOR - 38 points
- Dope Esports LLC - 37 points
- Divergent Gaming - 35 points
- KZE Underage - 32 points
- Trained to Kill -30 points
- NEPX ESPORTS - 30 points
- R8 Esports - 29 points
- iKURD ESPORTS - 27 points
- XOTICS - 24 points
- UPGRADE - 24 points
- K21 Esports - 22 points
- Action Esports - 5 points
Highlights
Match 1 - Sanhok
GOAT Esports claimed victory in the first match of the PMGO 2025 Prelims with an impressive 21 points. XOTIC earned 12 points, while Black and T2K each secured nine points. DOPE managed to accumulate seven points.
Match 2 - Erangel
KZE earned a 19-point Chicken Dinner in the second encounter. Divergent bagged 16 points and 10 eliminations, while T721 and AKE each earned 10 critical points.
Match 3 - Erangel
AKE Esports emerged victorious in the third match with 18 points. Divergent continued their strong run, securing 11 points, while Fenerbahçe Esports also added 11 points to their tally. NEPX, DOPE, and R8 each obtained eight points.
Match 4 - Erangel
GOAT recorded their second Chicken Dinner of the PMGO 2025 Prelims with a 17-point performance. Fenerbahçe Esports accumulated 10 points with the help of seven kills, while T2K, R8, XOTIC, and T721 each bagged eight points.
Match 5 - Miramar
IKURD bounced back in the fifth match with a brilliant 17-point Chicken Dinner. Black Esports grabbed 14 points, while NEPX took nine points. DOPE earned eight points, while T2K and T721 claimed seven points each.
Match 6 - Miramar
Black Esports emerged victorious in the sixth and final match of the day with 29 points. DOPE secured 12 points and six eliminations, while K21 and GOAT each managed eight points. R8 bagged seven points.
