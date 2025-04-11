PMGO 2025 Prelims Day 1: Overall points table and highlights 

Day 1 of the PMGO 2025 Prelims took place on April 10, and all 16 participants played six matches. The squads will compete in their final six encounters of the stage on Day 2. GOAT emerged as the top team on the opening day, claiming first place in the overall standings with 61 points and two Chicken Dinners.

Ad

AKE Cyber also delivered an impressive performance on Day 1 of the Prelims stage, securing the second position with 58 points and one Chicken Dinner. Black Esports attained third place with 53 points and one Chicken Dinner.

Fenerbahçe Esports and T721 followed in the fourth and fifth spots with 44 and 38 points, respectively. Ninth-placed T2K and 10th-placed NEPX each accumulated 30 points.

R8 Esports, an experienced team, finished 11th with 29 points. IKURD managed only 27 points, while XOTICS and UPGRADE secured 24 points each. ACT from Brazil had a disappointing day, earning a mere five points.

Ad

Trending

Day 1 overall points table of PMGO 2025 Prelims

Ad

Here are the overall standings after Day 1 of the PMGO 2025 Prelims:

GOAT Quality - 61 points AKE Cyber - 58 points Black Esports - 53 points Fenerbahçe Esports - 44 points THE721 AGGRESSOR - 38 points Dope Esports LLC - 37 points Divergent Gaming - 35 points KZE Underage - 32 points Trained to Kill -30 points NEPX ESPORTS - 30 points R8 Esports - 29 points iKURD ESPORTS - 27 points XOTICS - 24 points UPGRADE - 24 points K21 Esports - 22 points Action Esports - 5 points

Highlights

Match 1 - Sanhok

GOAT Esports claimed victory in the first match of the PMGO 2025 Prelims with an impressive 21 points. XOTIC earned 12 points, while Black and T2K each secured nine points. DOPE managed to accumulate seven points.

Ad

Match 2 - Erangel

KZE earned a 19-point Chicken Dinner in the second encounter. Divergent bagged 16 points and 10 eliminations, while T721 and AKE each earned 10 critical points.

Match 3 - Erangel

AKE Esports emerged victorious in the third match with 18 points. Divergent continued their strong run, securing 11 points, while Fenerbahçe Esports also added 11 points to their tally. NEPX, DOPE, and R8 each obtained eight points.

Match 4 - Erangel

GOAT recorded their second Chicken Dinner of the PMGO 2025 Prelims with a 17-point performance. Fenerbahçe Esports accumulated 10 points with the help of seven kills, while T2K, R8, XOTIC, and T721 each bagged eight points.

Ad

Ad

Match 5 - Miramar

IKURD bounced back in the fifth match with a brilliant 17-point Chicken Dinner. Black Esports grabbed 14 points, while NEPX took nine points. DOPE earned eight points, while T2K and T721 claimed seven points each.

Match 6 - Miramar

Black Esports emerged victorious in the sixth and final match of the day with 29 points. DOPE secured 12 points and six eliminations, while K21 and GOAT each managed eight points. R8 bagged seven points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gametube Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure). Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.