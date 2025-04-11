PMGO 2025 Prelims: Overall standings, qualified teams for Main Event, and highlights 

The Prelims stage of the PMGO 2025 concluded on April 11, 2025, with the top seven teams progressing to the Main Event. A total of 16 squads competed over 12 matches, with GOAT Quality coming out on top with 114 points and three Chicken Dinners. The squad displayed amazing consistency across two days and entered the Main Event on a high note.

UPGRADE, on the other hand, suffered a disappointing start to the PMGO Prelims but staged an outstanding comeback in the last six matches. The squad finished second with 111 points and three Chicken Dinners.

The top seven teams from the Prelims will meet nine others in the Main Event, set to be held on April 12 and 13. The remaining nine squads from the stage have been knocked out of the tournament.

Overall standings of PMGO Prelims

GOAT Quality - 114 points UPGRADE - 111 points R8 Esports - 88 points AKE Cyber - 81 points THE721 AGGRESSOR - 79 points Black Esports - 76 points NEPX ESPORTS - 75 points Fenerbahçe Esports - 72 points KZE Underage - 69 points Dope Esports LLC - 57 points iKURD ESPORTS - 55 points Trained to Kill - 55 points Divergent Gaming - 52 points XOTICS - 46 points K21 Esports - 45 points Action Esports - 22 points

Veteran squad R8 Esports sat third with 88 points and one Chicken Dinner. The team bounced back on the second day and secured a spot in the Main Event. AKE Cyber finished fourth with 81 points and one Chicken Dinner. The underdog lineup impressed everyone with its thumping performance.

Moving down, THE21 and Black Esports settled for sixth and seventh with 79 and 76 points, respectively. Thanks to a string of improved performances, Nepali squad NEPX has also progressed to the next stage. These seven teams have secured their place in the PMGO Main Event.

Fenerbahçe Esports fell short by a small margin and ended up in eighth place. KZE Underage and Dope Esports finished ninth and 10th, respectively, while popular team IKURD Esports ended its run at 11th with 55 points. Unable to capture any consistency, Trained to Kill finished 12th with 55 points.

Divergent and XOTICS sat 13th and 14th with 52 and 46 points, respectively. Further down, K21 Esports finished 15th with 45 points, while Action Esports sat at the bottom with 22. The bottom nine squads of the Prelims have been eliminated from the 2025 PMGO.

