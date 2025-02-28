PMGO 2025 Qualifier Finals: Dates, schedule, and format

The Qualifier Finals of the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2025 will be played on March 1, 2, and 3, 2025. The top 16 teams will play 10 matches in their respective regions. It will be held on March 1 and 2 in Europe, North America, and South America. The same will be hosted from March 1-3 in the Middle East and Asia. The top teams from each region will earn a spot in the Prelims stage of the Global Open.

These 16 squads have been selected from Round 2 of the PMGO 2025. The Qualifier Finals will feature a $39,500 prize pool in each region. Uzbekistan will host the Prelims and Main Event in April.

Schedule and format for PMGO 2025 Qualifier Finals

Each region will conduct 10 matches across three maps. Five games will be played in Erangel, while three will be held in Miramar. Sanhok will host two matches.

Five matches will be organised each day in Europe, North America, and South America. Here is the map order for these three regions:

Day 1 - March 1

Match 1 - Sanhok

Match 2 - Erangel

Match 3 - Erangel

Match 4 - Miramar

Match 5 - Miramar

Day 2 - March 2

Match 1 - Sanhok

Match 2 - Miramar

Match 3 - Erangel

Match 4 - Erangel

Match 5 - Erangel

In the Middle East and Asia, four matches will be conducted on Day 1, while three will be organised on Day 2 and 3.

Here is the map order for both regions:

Day 1 - March 1

Match 1 - Sanhok

Match 2 - Miramar

Match 3 - Erangel

Match 4 - Erangel

Day 2 - March 2

Match 1 - Sanhok

Match 2 - Miramar

Match 3 - Erangel

Day 3 - March 3

Match 1 - Miramar

March 2 - Erangel

Match 3 - Erangel

The top four teams from Asia will secure a place in the Prelims. Three squads each from Europe and the Middle East will grab a spot in the Prelims of the Global Open 2025. While one team each from North and South America will earn a seat in the next stage.

The Open Qualifiers stage for the host nation, Uzbekistan, will be hosted separately in March. A total of four teams from the country will be selected for the Prelims at PMGO 2025.

