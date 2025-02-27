PMGO 2025 Round 2 results announced 

Round 2 of the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2025 Open Qualifiers was played from February 20 to 23, 2025. Teams participated in the stage for 16 spots in their regional qualifiers finals. The results of the round have now been announced on the official website of PUBG Mobile Esports. The Online Qualifiers for Uzbekistan will be held separately in March.

A total of 628 teams participated in Round 2 from each region. The top 16 teams will now compete in their regional qualifiers finals for a spot in the Prelims of the PMGO. The Prelims and Main Event stages of the tournament will take place in April 2025 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

How to check the PMGO 2025 Round 2 results

You can check the results of Round 2 on the PUBG Mobile Esports website. The 16 top teams from the overall standings will play in their regional finals on March 1 and 2, 2025. Each region will feature ten matches across two days,

Step 1 - Visit the PUBG Mobile Esports website.

step 2 - Select your region.

Step 3 - Click on Stage 2.

Step 4 - Click on Rank and check your results.

Glu Squad topped the overall standings in Asia with 118 points, including 73 eliminations. The team had earlier finished first in Round 1 of the PMGO. The team had three Chicken Dinners to their name. Cosa Perak came second with 118 points with the help of three Chicken Dinners and 80 eliminations. Team Pandom and Ratez Esports finished third and fourth with 113 and 109 points, respectively.

In Europe, OG Community ranked first with 128 points and four Chicken Dinners in Round 2 of the PMGO. Vatangame Esports took the second spot with 125 points, along with four Chicken Dinners and 80 finishes. Blue Tiam came fourth with 122 points, while Yosip and Rush Team finished fourth and fifth with 121 and 119 points, respectively.

In the Middle East region, AKMxEsports took the top spot with 121 points after winning four Chicken Dinners. Ikurd Esports finished in the second position with 113 points and one Chicken Dinner. Dijlah was third with 109 points, while Storm Legend earned the fourth rank with 108 points and three Chicken Dinners.

In North America, Dope Esports claimed first spot with 128 points and three Chicken Dinners. Straight Outta Nepal took second place with 121 and four Chicken Dinners. Olympia Esports grabbed the third position with 117 points and 77 eliminations. Skills of Mind finished fourth with 116 points, followed by Dauntless in sixth spot.

Razer Esports finished first in the South American region with 136 points and three Chicken Dinners. Burn in Silence was second with 135 points and four Chicken Dinners. Royals of War and Action Esports finished third and fourth with 127 and 112 points, respectively. Artic Gaming secured the fifth spot with 108 points in Round 2 of the PMGO 2025.

