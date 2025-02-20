PMGO 2025 Round 2: Dates, format, and schedule

Round 2 of the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2025 Open Qualifiers will be held from February 20 to 23. Several teams will compete from their respective regions and the best 16 teams from Round 2 will progress to the regional qualifiers finals. The results of Round 1 have already been announced. The top 128 teams from each region have secured a spot in the next round.

The PMGO 2025 is being played in many different stages. Teams are competing for the first global title of the year. It is the second iteration of the Global Open and boasts a whopping prize pool of $500,000.

Format and schedule for PMGO 2025 Round 2

The Open Qualifiers are being held in five regions, including Asia, Europe, Middle East, North America and South America. The top 128 teams from Round 1 have been selected for Round 2 in each region. Apart from them, 500 teams from Ultimate Royale Seasons C7S20 and C7S21 will play in this round.

A total of 628 teams will fight in each region. They will play 12 matches across four days of Round 2. The best 16 squads will achieve a spot in the regional qualifiers finals, while the remaining teams will be knocked out of the PMGO 2025.

Each day of the stage will feature three games. Here is the schedule for Round 2:

Match 1 - Erangel - 17:30 (UTC + 5.5)

Match 2 - Miramar - 18:30 (UTC + 5.5)

Match 3 - Sainhok - 19:30 (UTC + 5.5)

The result of Round 1 has been announced on the official website of PUBG Mobile Esports. A total of 23 teams were disqualified from the tournament during the first round for violating rules. A total of 36 players were suspended in the previous round.

The top teams from each regional qualifiers finals will be chosen for the Prelims stage. Asia and Uzbekistan have four slots each for the stage. While Middle East and Europe have three spot each, while North and South America have one spot each for the Prelims. These 16 teams will engage against each other for seven spots in the Main Event, where eight teams have been directly invited to participate.

The Online Qualifiers for Uzbekistan will kick off in March next month. For the first time, the country is hosting a major PUBG Mobile tournament. The Prelims and Main Event phases of the PMGO will be organised in Tashkent, the capital of the nation.

