PMIS 2020: PUBG Mobile India introduces People's Choice Award

The finals of the PMIS 2020 will begin on 4th July 2020, and conclude on 7th July 2020.

One of the special awards at this PUBG Mobile event is the People’s Choice Awards.

People’s Choice Awards - PMIS 2020 (Picture Courtesy: www.pubgmobile.in)

The finals of the PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020 will commence today, and will conclude on 7th July 2020. A massive prize pool of INR 50,00,000 is up for grabs, and the finals of the tournament features 16 teams that have fought hard throughout the competition to earn their spots.

There are several categories of prizes or rewards at the PMIS 2020. One such reward is the People’s Choice Awards.

What is the People’s Choice Awards at PMIS 2020?

This is a special prize for the tournament, where fans can vote for their favourite teams, and the team with the highest number of votes will win this award, along with a prize money of INR 1,00,000.

How to vote for your favourite team?

The voting process for the award has already begun, and fans can vote for their teams on the official PMIS 2020 website.

Fans can simply vote for their teams by clicking on the logo. However, it is essential to note that fans will have to enter their mobile numbers to register their votes. This is being done to prevent fraudulent votes.

List of qualified team for finals of PMIS 2020

Fans can vote for any of these team that have qualified:

#1 SynerGE

#2 Fnatic

#3 Orange Rock

#4 TSM-Entity

#5 U Mumba Esports

#6 TEAM VST

#7 Celtz

#8 DarkTangent Esports

#9 MegaStars

#10 ELEMENT esports

#11 Team Mayhem

#12 PGXs

#13 LiveCraft eSports

#14 Team Tamilas

#15 Team IND

#16 Inside Out

Other special category prizes at PMIS 2020

Special Category awards

Here are some of the other special category prizes:

The Chosen One: ₹50,000 (Player with maximum no of MVPs)

The Annihilator: ₹50,000 (Player with maximum amount of damage)

The Wanderer: ₹50,000 (Player with maximum foot travel)

Headshot Expert: ₹50,000 (Player with maximum headshots)

The Exterminators: ₹1,00,000 (Squad with maximum no of kills)

The Grenadiers: ₹1,00,000 (Squad with maximum no of grenade kills)

(Source: PUBG Mobile India website)