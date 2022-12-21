PMNC 2022 Nepal LAN Finals Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Day 1 of the PUBG Mobile National Championship (PMNC): Nepal's Grand Finals ended on December 21 after six games of breathtaking action featuring 16 squads battling each other. The teams in the tournament are competing for a share of the $30,000 prize pool and three slots in PMPL: South Asia Spring 2023.

Leo Gangsters, the side that topped the points table in the Semifinals, emerged as the table toppers at the end of Day 1. They put forth a dominating performance and secured the top spot with three Chicken Dinners and 116 points. The squad also registered a total of 61 eliminations in this process.

A team invited to the PMNC Grand Finals, Abrupt Slayers, came second at the end of the day. Because of their experience, they saw top placements in multiple games, and despite not claiming a Chicken Dinner, they ended up with 83 points as well as 46 kills. Here are the match-wise highlights from Day 1.

Match-wise performance overview of PMNC Nepal Grand Finals Day 1

Leo Gangsters grabbed first spots after Day 1 of PMNC Nepal Finals (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 1

The opening match Erangel was won by Tribe Aeromancy. The squad dominated the lobby, securing a total of 13 kills. Golden Warriors Nepal came second in this game with a single frag, while JyanMaara finished third with five eliminations.

Matches 2 and 3

Leo Gangsters got the victory in games two and three in an emphatic fashion. They performed admirably and literally destroyed their competition. The team bagged a total of 26 frags from these two games alone, showcasing their prowess and insane gun skills. Abrupt Slayers and Illumi8 Crew also played well in games two and three to get the second and third spots, respectively.

Match 4

Day 1 overall standings for PMNC Nepal Finals (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Game four of the PMNC Finals Day 1 saw Lord x Official securing an easy win. They took their time in this match and got 10 frags. Abrupt Slayers had another great showing in this game, coming second with 11 kills. Gorkhali Warriors came third with nine eliminations.

Match 5

The penultimate match of the day was again won by Leo Gangsters. The team's domination in Miramar was unparalleled as they acquired kills at will. Overall, they the match with 19 kills to their name, with LiquidOG — a member of the squad — securing six eliminations.

The second and third spots in the game were captured by Team Fearless Gun Squad and Nepcrew Officials with two and three kills. Although Illumin8 Crew weren't in the top three this game, they were able to secure 14 points.

Match 6

Da Atrax Esports obtained the Chicken Dinner in the PMNC Finals' sixth match. Prior to this game, the team had struggled to gain momentum; however, a Chicken Dinner in match six helped them get the fifth spot at the end of the day. Illumin8 Crew and JM Academy took the second and third spots in this game with 8 and 10 frags to their names.

Poll : 0 votes