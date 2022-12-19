PMNC 2022 Nepal Grand Finals: PUBG Mobile teams, schedule, semifinals overview, and more

The Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile National Championship (PMNC) Nepal 2022 is scheduled to begin on December 21, 2022. The highly anticipated event will feature 16 teams battling it out in 12 matches over a period of two days for a lion's share of the $30,000 prize pool and three crucial slots in PMPL: South Asia Spring 2023.

This will be the first official PUBG Mobile LAN event in the country, which will take place at the Bhrikutimandap Exhibition Hall in Kathmandu. Previously, after three days of intense gameplay in the semi-finals, the top 13 out of the 32 squads qualified for the event's Grand Finals stage.

The qualified teams will be joined by three other teams from the fall season of PMPL: South Asia 2022 Fall, completing the 16-team lobby.

Qualified teams for PMNC Nepal 2022 Grand Finals

The sixteen teams that have qualified for the Grand Finals event are as follows:

1) Abrupt Slayers

2) JyanMaara

3) Da Atrax Esports

4) LEO Gangsters

5) Illumin8 Crew

6) Lordx Official

7) JM Academy

8) Gorkhali Warriors

9) Team Fearless GunSquad

10) Arms of Andromeda

11) Tribe Aeromacy

12) Golden Warriors

13) Nepcrew Officials

14) Team Xtreme

15) Vikings Esports

16) Valor Esports

Prize pool distribution for PMNC Nepal 2022

The winners of the PMNC event will receive a cash prize of $10,000, while the first and second runner-ups will get $5000 and $3,500, respectively. Furthermore, the MVP of the tournament will receive an individual reward of $1,000. The rest of the prize money will be distributed according to team placements in the overall standings.

Allocations from PMNC Nepal 2022

The top three squads from the PMNC will qualify for the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): 2023 South Asia Spring season.

Semifinals overview

LEO Gangsters' performance in the semifinals was praiseworthy as they topped the overall standings in dominant fashion. The team are certainly looking to carry their momentum to the Grand Finals as well.

Similarly, the seasoned squad Illumin8 Crew had a solid run in the semi-finals phase. Finishing second in the overall standings, the team showcased their in-game prowess and excellent fragging potential. The squad will be a top contender to win the Grand Finals.

Thanks to good performances, Lordx Official and the Academy lineup of JyanMaara claimed third and fourth place in the overall standings, respectively. Both of these squads will look to replicate their performances in the Grand Finals stage as well.

With regards to veteran squads, Team Xtreme surprisingly qualified for the Grand Finals by a whisker. Finishing in twelfth place at the semi-finals stage, the team are certainly looking to up their game and claim one of the top three spots in the Grand Finals.

Among the other squads, seasoned teams from the PMPL SA Fall, including Abrupt Slayers and Da Atrax, are a few other talented rosters to watch out for.

