PUBG Mobile National Championship 2022 Nepal Semifinals: Teams, schedule, and more

The Group Stage of PUBG Mobile National Championship 2022 Nepal ended with 24 teams progressing to the Semifinals. The fixtures will be played from December 14-16, 2022. In addition to these teams, eight additional squads have been invited to the phase. The competition boasts a total prize pool of $30K.

These 32 sides will be equally seeded into four groups of eight and compete in a Round Robin format across three days. The 13 best teams from the overall table will feature in the Grand Finals, where they will meet three directly invited outfits from PMPL South Asia 2022 Fall.

PUBG Mobile National Championship 2022 Nepal Semi-finalists

Here are the 32 participants set to compete in the Semifinals. Three teams from PMCO 2022 Asia Spring and Fall have also been invited, while two from PUBG Mobile Nepal Series have been seeded in the stage.

Leo Gangster (invited) Nepcrew Officials (invited) Goza Esports (invited) Tribeaeromacy Official (invited) Still Alive (invited) Gorkhali Warriors (invited) Vintunaes (invited) Team Xtreme (invited) Best Hands Esports Golden Warriors Nepal BackBenchers Esports Vikings Esports Divine N Omen Red Esports Original Gangsters Team Belauri Collision Course Slayer Masters Team Himalayan Lordx Official Four Bounty Hunters Valor Esports ICY Illumin8 Crew HK Murderers Wayout Satan JM Academy Arms of Andromeda Arika Gaming Take It Easy Yoddha Team Fearless Gun Squad Aayo Nepali

A total of 128 teams from the In-Game Qualifiers fought in the Group Stage, where they have been divided into eight groups of 16 squads each. After three matches, 24 sides (the top three from each group) advanced to the Semifinals.

Illumin8 Crew played aggressively in their group and topped the overall rankings, scoring 76 points after three matches. The team has also delivered sparkling displays in previous tournaments. Notably, they won PUBG Mobile Club Open 2022 Fall Asia.

Several underdog teams delivered impressive performances in the previous stage and will hope to showcase their skills in the upcoming phases. Two Nepali Squads, DRS Gaming and T2K Esports, were stupendous in the ongoing PMGC 2022 League and made it to the Grand Finals.

Their performance at the global level will surely encourage these underground teams to aim for higher positions.

