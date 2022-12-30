PMNC South Asia Wildcard Finals Day 3: Overall rankings, overview, and more

The PMNC: South Asia Wildcard Finals Day 3 has ended. SITM Esports took the lead today, December 29. They dethroned SEAL Esports from the top spot with 211 points and 106 eliminations. The squad came out swinging and dominated Day 3 with their superior gun skills. The Mongolian has a decent lead, which should make them feel more comfortable going into the final day.

SEAL Esports who performed exceptionally yesterday, Day 2, saw an average run today. They could only collect 39 points from the six games they played. However, the squad was able to maintain the second spot on the overall leaderboard with 178 points and 87 frags.

It was another poor day for NB Esports as they dropped another spot, ending up third after the completion of 18 games. The squad collected 45 points on Day 3, which is less than they acquired on Day 1. The team currently has 175 points and 80 frags.

Day 3 match-wise overview of PMNC SA Wildcard 2022 Grand Finals

NB Esports dropped to the third spot after PMNC Finals Day 3 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The first match of Day 3 saw Bangladeshi squad 1952 take the Chicken Dinner with 13 kills. They were followed by Mongolian team Victor Gaming, who managed to claim two eliminations. The third spot in this game went to RGC Opex from Maldives, who secured five kills.

The table-toppers of the PMNC Semifinals, SITM Esports, shined in the second game of the day and decimated the lobby. They got a whopping 19 frags. Although the squad couldn't get the Chicken Dinner, they collected the most points in the lobby. GSM claimed a seven-kill victory in this match.

Team 1952 had another good outing in Sanhok as they managed to emerge victorious with eight frags to their name. They were followed by GSM, who'd carried over their momentum from the previous game. This team got the second spot with nine eliminations. Team Classic captured the third spot in this game with three kills.

A1NB placed 12th after PMNC Finals Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Finding their confidence, SITM Esports went berserk in the fourth and fifth matches. The squad strategically outplayed their opponents, grabbing back-to-back Chicken Dinners with a healthy number of kills. The team collected a whopping 62 points from these two games, propelling themselves to the top spot in the overall standings.

The sixth game was won by Bangladeshi squad GSM. Continuing their dominant run on Sanhok, the team secured the Chicken Dinner with seven eliminations. Bad Intention also played well in the game and came second with 10 frags.

Poll : 0 votes