PMPL 2022 Spring Indonesia Finals Day 1: Evos Esports emerges on top, overall standings, and top 3 players 

The Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): Indonesia 2022 Spring commenced today. The ultimate tournament is scheduled between April 22 and 24, with the top 16 Indonesian teams competing for the coveted title and $150k prize pool.

Teams were awarded bonus points based on their performances in the league stages, serving as headstart points in the finals.

Evos Reborn came out on top of the overall points table at the end of Day 1 with 37 kills and 80 points. Clubbed with their 57 bonus points, the team had 137 points. Alter Ego Esports bagged second place with 124 points. RRQ came third with 122 points while fan-favorite Bigetron RA occupied fourth place with 114 points.

League stage topper NFT Esports had a slow start as they could only accumulate 27 points to finish in sixth. Defending champions Genesis dogma has been out of form for some time. They didn't pull any wonders today either. GPX placed at the bottom spot with 45 points.

Bigetron RA started the day with a bang by winning the first match of the day with five frags, while Evos Reborn won the second match with six kills. ION Esports came out on top in the third match of Miramar with eight kills, while Evos obliterated the lobby in the fourth match with 14 kills.

Alter Ego Esports clinched the fifth and final day's match with five frags, whereas Z1 and Evos came second and third with eight and nine frags, respectively.

Evos star Redface has taken 14 eliminations, followed by Liquid with an equal number of kills. ZaayOp played third in the kill leaderboard with 12 frags.

Day 2 schedule

Match 1: Sanhok - 5:40 PM (GMT+7)

Match 2: Erangel - 7:15 PM

Match 3: Miramar - 8:10 PM

Match 4: Miramar - 9:05 PM

Match 5: Erangel - 10:05 PM

There are only 15 matches in the finals, so teams won't have much chance of making a comeback. Day 2 could be a deciding day and it will be interesting to see how Bigetron and Evos perform.

