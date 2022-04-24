PMPL 2022 Spring Indonesia Finals Day 2: Overall standings, highlights, and top 3 players 

The second day of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): Indonesia 2022 Spring Grand Finals came to an end. Evos Reborn did not have the best day, but nevertheless, they maintained the top spot with 62 kills and 189 points.

ION Esports had a fabulous day as they jumped three places to second spot with 183 points. Bigetron RA also had a fine day as they finished in third place with 162 points.

Onic and Z1 are in ninth and 10th place with 106 and 102 points, respectively. Despite securing a chicken dinner, Genesis Dogma, who won the previous season, came in 14th place.

PMPL Indonesia Finals day 2 overview

Evos Esports leads overall standings after PMPL Finals day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Voin showed patient gameplay in the first match of Miramar, coming out on top with nine kills. They were followed by Bonafide and Bigetron with six frags each.

ION played aggressively to win the second match of the day with 15 kills, where Rocky was MVP for his seven frags contribution. Team Z1 was eliminated early but managed to grab eight important kills.

Bigetron RA showed why they are called Kings of Miramar by claiming a chicken dinner in the third match with 10 kills. The team knows how to play ridges and angles in Miramar. Boom was aggressive from the go and managed to grab nine kill points.

Overall standings after PMPL finals day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

ION claimed their second chicken dinner of the day in the fourth match with eight kills. Z1 camped their way to grab 12 placement points while RRQ took 10 kills in the match.

Genesis Dogma emerged victorious in the sixth match with 12 kills. It was a three-way fight between them, Evos and ION, in the final circle, which went their way. EVOS grabbed 12 while ION took home seven frag points.

Top 3 players after finals day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Alva grabbed first place with 21 kills in the overall elimination standings, followed by Liquid. Redface slipped to third place with 19 eliminations.

Day 3 schedule

Match 1: Sanhok - 5:40 PM (GMT+7)

Match 2: Erangel - 7:15 PM

Match 3: Miramar - 8:10 PM

Match 4: Miramar - 9:05 PM

Match 5: Erangel - 10:05 PM

As the top six teams have a great chance of winning the championship, the final day will be intense. It's no secret that Evos and Bigetron RA will be in the spotlight.

Edited by Saman