PMPL 2023 Fall Pakistan: Teams, format, prize pool, schedule, and more

PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): Pakistan 2023 Fall Split is scheduled to kick off on July 25, featuring 20 invited teams vying for the ultimate prize. This highly anticipated three-week-long competition will serve as the pinnacle of Pakistan's gaming scene and offer a chance for these sides to qualify for the regional PMPL Championship.

The event will unfold in two phases: the League stages from July 25 to August 6, followed by the finals from August 11-13. Teams will compete for a substantial prize pool of $70,000, with the entire event being conducted online.

Invited teams for PMPL Pakistan Fall 2023

Here are the participating teams:

AgonxI8 Esports Seventh Element Magnus Esports SR | 3X Esports R3GICIDE XGeneration Hashtag Esports AS Esports H2E Aminz Skyline Grounders 52 Esports Team Qwerty FreeStyle Se7en Esports Oxygen Esports Team TUF Bablu141 Team Star Red Death Esports HellRaisers

Format of the tournament

The League phase, spanning two weeks, will commence with teams allocated into five groups of five. Throughout the week, five matchdays will take place, each featuring five fixtures set in three classic maps. Following the end of 25 league matches every week, the top 12 sides will fight in an extra game on Livik under a distinct point system.

Teams can accumulate Bonus Points determined by their weekly rankings, which will grant them a headstart advantage in the ultimate stage.

The best 16 sides for the finals will be selected based on their overall standings in the initial phase. These finalists will then engage in a total of 18 matches spread across three days, ultimately determining the champion.

Teams to watch out for

AgonxI8 Esports, the reigning champions, are again expected to be the favorites and aim for the top spot. They have consistently been the best-performing team in recent years and have displayed their prowess at significant events like the PMWI All-Stars and the PMPL SEA vs SA.

Meanwhile, Reg3cide, the runners-up of the previous split, will once more strive to secure their first title. Seventh Element, who had a remarkable league stage but faltered in the finals, will be determined to maintain consistency this time.

Both FreeStyle and Team Tuf, considered stalwarts of the country's esports scene, have faced struggles lately. However, a fresh start could change their fortunes. On the other hand, Team Qwerty's aspiration will be to achieve consistency and capitalize on their talents.