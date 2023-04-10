AGONxi8 wins PMPL 2023 Spring Pakistan, top 8 teams qualify for South Asia Championship

AGONxi8 emerged as the winner of the PUBG MOBILE Pro League (PMPL) Pakistan Spring 2023. Having also secured the top spot in the League Stage, the squad successfully defended their title, cementing their position as the best team in the country.

Their journey started on a rough note as they managed to score only 34 points in their first six matches. However, they made an impressive comeback on the second day, accumulating 54 points and breaking into the top three. On the final day, the squad established their dominance, earning 74 points and winning two chicken dinners to secure the trophy with a total of 218 points.

PMPL 2023 Spring Pakistan Grand Final standings

Eight teams have been moved to PMPL South Asia Championship 2023 Spring. (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Despite a mediocre performance in the League Stage, R3gicide was aggressive in the finals and secured second place with 213 points. Since they began with a seven-point deficit in headstart points compared to Agon, they lost out on the champion crown.

3X Esports, who came third in the standings, proved to be one of the strongest and most consistent teams in the tournament. Despite a disastrous league, amateur squad 52 Esports displayed some spark towards the end and claimed the fourth rank.

Overall scoreboard of PMPL 2023 Pakistan Grand Finals. (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Magnus Esports held the lead in the finals for two consecutive days, but a disastrous third day caused them to slip to fifth place with a total of 176 points. Seventh Element, the runner-up in the League, ended up in sixth place.

Teams qualified for PMPL SA Championship 2023 Spring

The eight top teams have qualified for the South Asia Championship Spring.

Agonxi8 Esports R3gicide 3X Esports 52 Esports Magnus Esports Seventh Element Quantum Rage Team TUF

The tournament will commence on April 27 with a total of 20 teams, 12 of which will be from PMPL SA.

Top players from Pro League Pakistan 2023 Spring Finals. (Image via PUBG Mobile)

In the Grand Finals, 52 Esports' Chotu stood out as the best player, earning the MVP title with an impressive 50 frags and over 8000 damage. R3G Nocki secured the second spot on the list with 33 frags, while Magnus Zibyan claimed the third spot with 23 kills and more than 6000 damage.

It was a disastrous contest for popular teams Bablu and Free Style as they occupied the 13th and 15th spots, respectively, by the end. Among all the teams in the Grand Finals, The Faulty Devils fared the worst, garnering only 75 points in their 18 encounters.

