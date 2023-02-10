PUBG Mobile 2023 esports calendar: PMPL, PMWI, PMGC, and more details revealed 

Tencent has revealed the full 2023 schedule for PUBG Mobile's esports. This year promises to be just as action-packed as the previous ones, with high-profile tournaments to look forward to.

The Pro League (PMPL), the premier PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds competition in various countries, will continue in 2023, starting on February 15. This tournament will take place in 14 regions and has expanded its reach to more countries in Southeast Asia through the PMPL SEA Wild Card, which includes the Philippines, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Singapore.

To add to the excitement, the organizers have changed the scoring system to a 10-point matrix for PUBG Mobile's 2023 esports season, which is expected to encourage teams to play better.

Tencent unveils details about Pro Level events for 2023 PUBG Mobile season

PUBG Mobile 2023 calendar for Pro Level tournaments (image via Tencent)

The PMPL Spring Split will begin in the Southeast Asia region in February, followed by the Americas, North Africa, and South Asia in March and Arabia in May. The schedule for the European region is yet to be unveiled. Top teams from each of the PMPL events will meet again in their regional Championship/Super League (depending on their location).

The battle is about to begin!



Here comes the Team Preview of 2023 PMPL ID/ PMPL MY/ PMPL TH/ PMPL VN SPRING!

Teams of 2023 PMPL SEA Wildcard Spring to be announced...



Watch LIVE on Feb.15 - 26



Tencent has also confirmed that the first-ever partner league for Southeast Asia (PMSL) will take place this year and feature two seasons (Spring and Fall), where pro squads from the SA region will fight. However, more details about the contest are yet to be disclosed.

The aforementioned pro Southeast Asian squads will meet again in May at the 32nd SEA Games, which will be held in Cambodia, to represent their country and fight for honor.

The Fall Split of the 2023 Pro League is scheduled to kick off in July for Asian countries. However, it will start in July and August for other regions, including Brazil, Arabia, and North America.

Meanwhile, the PUBG Mobile World Invitational is scheduled for July and will take place in Riyadh. The event will feature the best teams from around the world, including two top squads from SEA, one side each from South Asia, Middle East and Africa, Europe, as well as the Americas.

The 19th Asian games, a medal event that also features eight esports titles, including PUBG Mobile, is scheduled to happen from September 10 to 25.

GT (AI) @GametubeI PMGC 2023 Slots distribution: Total Teams - 48

- Southeast Asia: 11

- South Asia: 6

- Middle East & Africa: 6

- Europe: 7

- Americas: 7

— The rest will be revealed later

League Stage: Nov | Grand Finals: Dec



PMWI - July

PUBG Mobile Global Championship's fourth edition is slated to be hosted in November and December 2023 and will feature 48 teams worldwide. The publisher for the title unveiled that this mega competition will see 11 squads from Southeast Asia, six from South Asia, six from Middle East and Africa, and seven each from Europe and the Americas. The remaining slots distribution for the tournament will be released later.

James Yang, director of PUBG MOBILE global esports, said this regarding the title's esports schedule for 2023:

“Following an excellent start to 2023 with the conclusion of the 2022 PMGC, we’re pleased to share the full schedule of our amazing line-up of pro-tier competitions for this year. From the PMPL which is due to commence later this month, to the PMGC Grand Finals in December, our competitive ecosystem has never been stronger and we can’t wait to see the reaction from our fans.”

This year will be very competitive for teams from across the globe as there are a number of glamorous tournaments waiting to be held. In the previous esports season for the title, several underdog squads managed to stave off the dominance of veteran teams. It remains to be seen what surprises this year brings.

