PUBG MOBILE Pro League (PMPL) 2023 Pakistan Spring League Stage: Overall standings, bonus points, and more

On April 2, 2023, the league stage of the PUBG MOBILE Pro League (PMPL) Pakistan Spring 2023 concluded, following a two-week-long contest between 20 sides, all vying for a coveted spot in the Grand Finale, which will feature the top 16 teams from the overall bonus points. During the second week of the tournament, AGONxi8 Esports, the defending champions, demonstrated prowess by securing 10 Chicken Dinners, bringing their total score to an impressive 467 points.

Despite a lackluster performance in the first week, they amassed a whopping 303 points in the 21 matches played in week 2. This feat gave them a significant lead of 126 points over the second-best team, highlighting their dominance in the lobby.

Seventh Element were among the top five teams in week 2, placing them second as they were the third-best team in the first week. They accumulated six Chicken Dinners along with 341 points. Magnus Esports, who was second in Week 1, were not far behind in the second week as they took the fourth spot, putting them in third place with 336 points.

PMPL 2023 Pakistan Spring League Stage overall rankings

Overall points table of PMPL Pakistan League Stage (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Despite leading in the first week, 3x Esports performed poorly in the second half and only earned 128 points, causing them to drop to fourth in the overall standings. However, their fearless playstyle has earned them the second-highest number of frag points.

Free Style took 12th place in PMPL League (image via PUBG Mobile)

Although PMNC Champions X Generation did not win any Chicken Dinners during the league stages, their aggressive gameplay and six podium finishes in the second week helped them secure sixth place in the PMPL rankings.

Quantum Rage, one of the most prominent teams, had an average performance during the league stages, finishing in seventh place with 279 points. While they won five Chicken Dinners, the drop in placement points negatively impacted their overall score. Popular Pakistani squad Free Style was 12th.

Bonus points table of PMPL Pakistan League Stage (Image via PUBG Mobile)

However, 141 Official and Team Star were unable to advance to the finals. Additionally, Team Negatives and HellRaisers from the PMNC talent also exited the event.

From April 7 to April 9, the three-day Grand Finals will take place, during which the qualified teams will compete for the prestigious title, a significant prize pool, and eight seats in the PUBG Mobile Pro League SA Championship 2023 Spring.

