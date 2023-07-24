PMPL 2023 South Asia Fall: Teams, format, schedule, and more

The Fall season of the 2023 PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia will start on July 25. The tournament consists of two stages: the initial three-week League stages where 20 invited teams will compete from July 25 to August 13, followed by a three-day finals held from August 18 to 20.

This battle will be vital for all the contestants as the best eight lineups will progress to the PMPL South Asia Championship, which has four slots for the 2023 PMGC. The contest will start every day at 4:30 PM IST and will be broadcast on PUBG Mobile's official YouTube and Facebook channel.

PMPL South Asia Fall 2023 participating teams

All the teams participating in PMPL South Asia Fall 2023 are:

Stalwart Esports 4Mercial Vibes Mabetex Esports High Voltage DRS Gaming T2K LEO Esports IHC Esports We Own Illumin8 NB Esports King of Spades ASL Domination Crew SEAL Esports Deadeyes Guys Stronger Fake Love Jyanmaara Elementrix Skylightz Gaming Bit CMF Venom Deadeyes Raw Esports

Format of the event

During the three-week League Stage, these 20 teams are distributed into five groups, with each being redrawn every week to keep the excitement alive. Over the course of five matchdays in a week, each group competes in five matches per day in a captivating round-robin format. On the fifth day, six matches are played.

Every week, a total of 25 matches will be played, and after that the top 12 teams qualify for an additional match on the Livik map of PUBG Mobile. Teams will earn bonus points based on their weekly placements and overall league performance. Only the top 16 lineups will secure a spot in the next stage.

Scheduled from August 18 to 20, the three-day PMPL Grand Finals will witness intense competition as teams battle it out in a thrilling total of 18 matches to crown the ultimate champion. To add an exciting twist, the bonus points earned during the earlier rounds will provide a headstart to the teams, giving them an advantage as they enter the Finals.

In the PMPL Spring Split, Mongolian teams demonstrated their dominance by securing the top three positions in the finals. Throughout the event, Stalwart Esports and 4Merical Vibes competed fiercely. In the end, the latter claimed victory in the League Stages, while Stalwart Esports emerged as the top team during the finals.

Representing Nepal, Skylightz Gaming put on impressive exploits, standing out as the best-performing team in the finals. Meanwhile, T2K excelled as the finest Nepali team during the League Stage. These squads will try to achieve a top spot in the PMPL season as well.