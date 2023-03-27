PMPL 2023 Spring Pakistan Week 1: Overview, points table, top PUBG Mobile players, and more 

In the first week of the PUBG MOBILE Pro League (PMPL) Pakistan Spring 2023, an amateur squad known as 3X Esports emerged as the best-performing team. They punched above their weight from the first match and consistently placed in the top three till the penultimate day. On the final day of the week, they demonstrated exceptional abilities in terms of strategy and skill, resulting in them capturing the pole spot. With three chicken dinners, 3X raked in 127 kill points and 191 points in total.

Magnus Esports started slowly in the first two days, but they made a stupendous comeback to grab second place with 188 points. Just before the event, they acquired the players of Rage Esports, and it seems to have worked in their favor. The team has scored 188 points with 111 frag points.

PMPL Pakistan 2023 Spring Week 1 standings

Top 10 teams of PMPL Spring Week 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Seventh Element held the top spot for three days in a row but lost their grip on the final day, ultimately falling to third place with 185 points. Despite this, the team was able to earn the highest placement points, thanks to their five chicken dinners.

Bottom 10 teams from PMPL Week 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Defending champion Agon I8 didn't have the best of the week as they finished in fifth place with 146 points. The team struggled on the third and final day, dropping down in the points table. On the other hand, PMNC 2022 Pakistan Champion X Generation started the event with a bang but their lack of placement points pushed them to seventh place with 133 points.

Team Bablu and QWERTY, with 115 and 122 points, stood in the 11th and 12th positions respectively. It was an average opening week for both squads. Team Star, Negative, and Hellraisers were the bottom three teams in PMPL Pakistan Week 1.

Top Fraggers of the week

Miracle captured first place with 38 kills in Week 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

1. 3X Miracle - 38 kills

2. Magnus Zibyan - 34 kills

3. Quantum Rage Senior - 34 kills

4. 3X Cairo - 34 kills

5. R3gicide Nocki - 32 kills

While Magnus Zibyan is in second place, both his damage and survival time were the highest. Following the conclusion of an entertaining week, teams for the upcoming week will be grouped based on their performance. The League Stage will end on April 2 with only the top 16 teams making it to the three-day PMPL Grand Finals.

